Beatrice Janyk, 95, donates blood at Canada Blood Services in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday April 18, 2018. Canadian Blood Services is calling on donors to book and keep appointments as it continues to face challenges in collecting blood products.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canadian Blood Services urging people to donate as it faces collection challenges

Canadian Blood Services is calling on donors to book and keep appointments as it faces a decrease in collections.

The organization said Monday it currently has only four days worth of O+ blood type supply and five days worth of O- and B- blood types, along with six days worth of A- blood type and seven days worth of A+ and B+ blood types.

Spokeswoman Delphine Denis said collections have been steadily decreasing since July 1.

Denis said the blood-collecting agency closely monitors the days of the available blood supply.

“While three or four days on hand is challenging, we can turn this around with the help of new and returning donors,” she said in a statement.

“Thanks to the support of donors across the country, we are one of few blood operators around the world that has not experienced a blood crisis or issued a national appeal during the pandemic.”

She said ongoing illness and isolation requirements related to COVID-19, heat-related weather issues and the return of pre-pandemic activities and summer travel that have left many people with less time to donate are all factors contributing to the situation.

“Summer is always a challenging time for collections,” she said, adding this is the first summer since 2019 where there are few restrictions on travel and other leisure activities.

The organization said the number of people who donate blood regularly decreased by 31,000 donors during the pandemic, leaving it with the smallest donor base in a decade.

It says there are 57,000 open appointments that must be filled before the end of August across Canada.

Denis said donors from all blood groups are urged to book appointments to donate blood right away or over the next few weeks leading up to Labour Day weekend.

She said the need for blood, plasma and platelets is constant, as people such as cancer patients, accident victims and those undergoing surgery rely on transfusions every day.

Previous story
Olivia Newton-John, beloved star of Grease, dead at 73

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Cyclist Steven Bedford will be riding throughout the month of August to raise funds for childhood cancer. Photo submitted.
Lacombe cyclist Steven Bedford surpasses fundraising goal for kids with cancer

The new Canyon Coaster at Canyon Ski Resort, which opens to the public Friday, is the first alpine coaster in Alberta. (Photo by Sean McIntosh/Advocate staff)
Canyon Ski Resort’s new alpine coaster opens Friday

Serfas was a registered veterinarian with the Alberta Medical Veterinary Association since 1997. He operated the Forestburg Medical Clinic about 150 kilometres east of Red Deer. (Facebook photo)
Forestburg vet legally barred from practicing amid accusations of disobeying tribunal

A county of Wetaskiwin Farmer beats the heat with an umbrella rigged up to a tractor as he takes to the fields. Photo by Shaela Dansereau/Black Press)
Recent weather tough on central Alberta farmers