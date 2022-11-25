Canada fans cheer as the team arrives on the field to warm up ahead of Group F World Cup soccer action against Belgium at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. The Mounties are at the World Cup, thanks to Canadians Geoff, Graham and Stephen Rawlinson. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Canadian brothers make like Mounties on ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ trip to World Cup

The Mounties are at the World Cup, thanks to Canadians Geoff, Graham and Stephen Rawlinson.

The trio, making their first brothers’ trip in more than 10 years, range in age from 48 to 56. Geoff and Graham are from Toronto, while Stephen calls Edmonton home.

They got their tickets some six months ago via the FIFA portal lottery, with Graham in charge of the logistics. That included assembling facsimile Mountie costumes for the “once-in-a-lifetime trip.”

In real life, the brothers are a banker, lawyer and in the oil and gas business.

“We actually put the (basic) trip together in about 10 days … but it’s been taking us four or five months to put everything else together,” said Geoff.

Once they got match tickets, booking accommodations came next in the form of an apartment through the tournament organizers. Their Doha digs are costing close to $10,000 for two weeks, although the three came up with different cost estimates when asked.

“Is my wife going to read this?” one of the brothers asked with a laugh.

They splurged on a direct flight, paying some $3,100 each, and are taking in nine games over 13 days.

They say they have several other Canadian-themed costumes, including Toronto Maple Leaf gear.

And while the advance logistics were somewhat complicated, the brothers report things have been “seamless” since their arrival in Qatar.

And the fun quotient is high. They are already thinking of the next brothers’ trip.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Witnesses to history’: University makes 3D virtual replicas of residential schools
Next story
Samson Cree Nation grandmother of homicide victim speaks up for others suffering

Just Posted

United Conservative Party Leader and Premier Danielle Smith celebrates her win in a byelection in Medicine Hat, Alta., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘Substantial relief’: Alberta premier announces $2.4B inflation aid package

A veterinary technical assistant program is now being offered through dual credit with Chinook’s Edge School Division. (File photo)
Dual credit program offers new opportunity for students

Lakers player #42, Darien Currie, brings the ball down the field while his teammates hold back players from the Strathmore Spartans. The Lakers and Spartans met at Great Chief Park in Red Deer on Saturday, Nov. 19, for the provincial semi-final game. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Lakers wrap up season in third place

Sylvan Lake golfer Brady Durkin, 14, recently competed in the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour National Championships in Florida. (Photo submitted)
Sylvan Lake junior golfer places sixth at national championship

Pop-up banner image