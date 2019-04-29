Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian has been kidnapped in Nigeria. (Google Maps)

Canadian citizen kidnapped in Nigeria: Global Affairs Canada

A spokesman says consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather more information

Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian has been kidnapped in Nigeria.

A spokesman says consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather more information.

Global Affairs also says consular services are being provided to the family of the Canadian, who has not been identified.

International media reports cite a military spokesman saying a Canadian and a Scottish oil worker were kidnapped off a rig in the Niger Delta on Saturday.

Reuters and CNN report Major Ibrahim Abubakar saying troops are searching the area for the workers and their abductors.

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria and foreign workers are often targets.

The Canadian Press

