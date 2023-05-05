Canadian Classic Rodeo Association holds its first rodeo in Rimbey

Association’s first time producing their own rodeo, and under a new name

The Canadian Classic Rodeo Association will be holding their kick off to their rodeo season in Rimbey on May 20 and 21 at the Rimbey Co-operators Agrim Centre. (Photo supplied by Theresa Oldford and courtesy of TrendFotos Brenda Dahlseide)

There’s a lot going on for the Canadian Classic Rodeo Association (CCRA), formerly known as the Canadian Senior Pro Rodeo Association due to a recent name change.

The kick off to the rodeo season for the CCRA will be held in Rimbey for the first time.

“It’s the first in more than just one way. This is the first time we’ve ever produced our own rodeo as well, so this is a new location and new grounds for us to venture out into,” said Theresa Oldford, president of the association.

As a bit of an older generation, Oldford said they still want to be able to rodeo and enjoy the things they do it for, like competition and the people.

“We’re hoping to change the demographics as far as our locations for rodeos.”

They want to start moving central and north. For the past six years or so they have predominantly been south of Calgary.

Besides Rimbey, other new locations for the rodeo this year will be Thorsby and Winfield.

“Rimbey is such a wonderful place and very central in my opinion, and there’s lots happening, and it’s a good community to try to venture out into…” said Oldford.

The CCRA rodeo is open to those who are 40 years of age and up, and those who turn 40 this year. Those wanting to compete need to hit seven rodeos to qualify for the finals in Claresholm come October. They also have to be in the top 10 in each event and age group.

“Some of these age groups have CFR and NFR qualifiers in them,” said Olford.

She said the rodeo is an amateur association and not-for-profit. It’s also a timed event, with no roughstock, but they would love to get into that down the road.

Categories at the upcoming rodeos include team roping, tie down calf roping, ladies and mens breakaway roping, ladies barrel racing, ribbon roping and steer wrestling if there are enough entries.

The rodeo will take place May 20 at 1 p.m. and May 21 at 10 a.m. at the Rimbey Co-operators Agrim Centre.

One of the reasons the rodeo is coming out to Rimbey and the other new locations, is that they are looking for membership, as its been on a decline. To become a member or enter the rodeo in Rimbey, people can visit canadaseniorrodeo.com. Entries are taken until May 12.

The upcoming rodeo is free and will also have a concession and beer gardens available.

They are also currently looking for raffle items for the silent auction along with cash donations. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase from AGLC, with four $500 draws and one $8,000 draw.