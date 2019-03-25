(File photo)

Canadian couple found dead in South Florida mobile home park

No arrests have been made at this time

Neighbours who checked on a Canadian couple they had not seen in a few days found them dead inside their home in a South Florida mobile home park.

The Sun Sentinel and WPLG report 80-year-old Marc Gagne and his 78-year-old wife Rita Gagne were found dead Friday afternoon.

Broward Sheriff’s detectives have released few details. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation reported the Gagnes were from Saint-Come-Liniere, about an hour and a half outside of Quebec City.

Neighbors in the Golf View Estates say the Gagnes split their time between the Pompano Beach area and Canada.

An investigation continues. No arrests have been made.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
DOJ: Trump campaign did not co-ordinate with Russia in 2016
Next story
15 Canadians on cruise ship that was stranded off Norway; one injured

Just Posted

Supporters rally for Jason Kenney as UCP leader stops in Red Deer

Kenney promises equalization reform, stopping ‘Trudeau-Notley’ payroll hike, trade, economic mobility

Sylvan Lake anglers reminded to remove ice huts before spring thaw

Anglers have until March 31 to remove their structures from the surface of the ice

Protect your pets from ticks, says Sylvan Lake vet

The number of ticks in Alberta has increased, and has put people and pets in danger of Lyme disease

Check online to make sure you’re registered to vote in upcoming provincial election

Advance polls open Tuesday, April 9th to Saturday, April 13th

NDP Leader Rachel Notley stops in Red Deer on campaign trail

Notley promises hospital expansion, cath lab, pipelines and energy industry expansion

Mueller finds no Trump collusion, leaves obstruction open

But while Mueller fully ruled out criminal collusion, he was more circumspect on presidential obstruction of justice

Video service to compete with Netflix, Amazon expected from Apple on Monday

The iPhone has long been Apple’s marquee product and main money maker, but sales are starting to decline

Edmonton judge to rule on whether Omar Khadr’s sentence has expired

Canada’s top court ruled punishment handed Khadr for alleged acts committed in Afghanistan when he was 15 was to be a youth sentence

Trudeau delivers campaign-style speech while introducing candidate Taggart

The Order of British Columbia recipient said she wants to be the people’s voice in Ottawa

15 Canadians on cruise ship that was stranded off Norway; one injured

The cruise ship was carrying 1,373 passengers and crew when it issued a mayday call on Saturday afternoon

Canadian couple found dead in South Florida mobile home park

No arrests have been made at this time

Terror at sea: Helicopter rescues frightened cruise passengers in Norway

The Viking Sky cruise ship was carrying 1,300 passengers and crew when it experienced engine trouble

DOJ: Trump campaign did not co-ordinate with Russia in 2016

Attorney General William Barr said special counsel “does not exonerate” Trump of obstructing justice

Judges on Twitter? Ethical guidance for those on the bench under review

Canadian judges involvement in community life are among issues under review

Most Read