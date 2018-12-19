In this Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, photo, a guard tower and barbed wire fences are seen around a facility in the Kunshan Industrial Park in Artux in western China’s Xinjiang region. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Canadian detained in China, not clear if related to two other detentions

Reports suggest the person is not a diplomat or entrepreneur doing business in China.

Global Affairs Canada says a third Canadian has been detained in China, but it was not clear whether this latest detention is linked to the arrest in Canada of a senior Chinese tech executive.

Global Affairs Canada confirmed today that a Canadian citizen had been detained but offered no other details, citing the Privacy Act.

RELATED: Former Canadian diplomat detained in China

Global Affairs would not reveal the identity of the latest possible detainee, but reports suggest the person is not a diplomat or entrepreneur doing business in China.

It says consular officials are providing assistance to the family.

This latest detention comes after Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of tech giant Huawei, was arrested in Vancouver on Dec. 1 at the request of the U.S., where she is wanted on fraud allegations.

RELATED: Second Canadian missing in China after questioning by authorities

RELATED: B.C. judge grants $10M bail for Huawei exective wanted by U.S.

Days later, two Canadians were detained in Beijing for allegedly endangering China’s national security.

Entrepreneur Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, who is on a leave of absence from Global Affairs, remain in custody there.

Meng has since been released on bail and is to return to court in February for what most legal observers predict could be a long, drawn out legal process.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Trudeau sees 2019 election as choice between positive Liberals, divisive Tories
Next story
Trump backs off on demand for $5 billion to build a border wall

Just Posted

Getting your passport has been made easier

Government of Canada doubles number of locations where Canadians can get their passports

PHOTOS: Sr. girls Lakers score gold in home tournament

The tournament was held at H.J. Cody on Dec. 14 and 15

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Christmas Market showcases home businesses

The Christmas Market was held on Dec. 16 at the Sylvan Lake Community Centre

Sylvan Lake moving towards greener future with Fogdog contract

At a recent meeting of Council it was decided to move forward with a contract with Fogdog Energy

PHOTOS: C.P. Blakely gets the circus treatment

The Flyin’ Bob Show has a week long residency to teach students various circus acts

VIDEO: Ex-NASA engineer pranks mail thieves with glitter bomb trap

Package thefts are common this time of year, but YouTuber Mark Rober used his engineering skills

‘Laverne & Shirley’ star, ‘Big’ director Penny Marshall dies

Marshall died of complications from diabetes on Monday, Dec. 17, 2018, at her Hollywood Hills home. She was 75.

B.C. Court of Appeal to rule in terror case that centres on RCMP conduct

B.C.’s appeal court is scheduled to release a decision today on a couple whose guilty verdict over plotting to blow up the provincial legislature was thrown out by a lower court judge.

Trump backs off on demand for $5 billion to build a border wall

Congress and President Donald Trump continue to bicker over his demand that lawmakers fund a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Canadian detained in China, not clear if related to two other detentions

Reports suggest the person is not a diplomat or entrepreneur doing business in China.

Trudeau sees 2019 election as choice between positive Liberals, divisive Tories

Trudeau is drawing much the same battle lines that propelled the Liberals to a come-from-behind victory in 2015

CSIS collected info on peaceful groups, but only in pursuit of threats: watchdog

Security Intelligence Review Committee says fears unjustified after reviewing evidence, testimony

Canada ranks 16th on annual gender gap list

This is the second year Canada has placed 16th in the World Economic Forum’s list

Privacy watchdog says legal cannabis buyers should use cash, not credit

Some countries could bar entry to individuals if they know they have purchased cannabis

Most Read