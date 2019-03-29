Fabricator Mike Caldarino uses a grinder on a steel stairs being manufactured for a high school in Redmond, Wash., at George Third & Son Steel Fabricators and Erectors, in Burnaby, B.C., on March 29, 2018. Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product grew 0.3 per cent in in January, topping expectations. The agency says the growth offset declines in November and December 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Canadian economy grew 0.3 per cent in January, beats expectations

Economists on average had expected no growth for the month

Statistics Canada says real gross domestic product grew 0.3 per cent in January as the economy bounced back after contracting in November and December.

Economists on average had expected no growth for the month, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The growth came as 18 of 20 industrial sectors moved higher.

Goods-producing industries increased 0.6 per cent, led by growth in manufacturing and construction.

The manufacturing sector rose 1.5 per cent in January, while the construction sector grew 1.9 per cent, its best showing since July 2013.

Services-producing industries rose 0.2 per cent as all but one sector increased.

READ MORE: Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 1.0 per cent in January

The Canadian Press

