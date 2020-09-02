(Black Press Media file)

Canadian facing charges in attempt to smuggle 226 pounds of marijuana

There was also a marijuana smuggling incident in the same area on June 22

A Canadian man is facing charges stemming from an attempt to smuggle 226 pounds (102.5 kilograms) of marijuana into the United States from Canada, federal prosecutors said Tuesday.

The court documents filed in U.S. District Court in Burlington said two Border Patrol agents were watching a spot in the woods in the town of North Troy along the Vermont border with Quebec at about 7:45 p.m. Monday when they first heard, and then saw, three men carrying large backpacks.

When the men were about 40 feet (12 metres) from the agents, the suspects dropped the backpacks and ran back toward Canada.

The Border Patrol agents pursued the subjects. After identifying themselves as agents, one agent fire a taser that incapacitated a suspect later identified as Scott Allen Cameron, the Border Patrol said.

Cameron complained of nausea and he was treated and released from the North Country hospital in Newport.

Prosecutors filed a motion Monday asking that Cameron be held until trial.

It could not immediately be determined if Cameron has an attorney.

There was also a marijuana smuggling incident in the same area on June 22, according to court papers.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CannabisLaw and justicemarijuana

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stettler RCMP investigating theft of unique oilfield equipment
Next story
Use of predictive policing tools in Canada highlight need for federal action, report says

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake to host first event since February, featuring Gord Bamford

Gord Bamford will preform at a drive-in concert, the first in the Town’s Drive-in Concert Series

COVID-19 cases increase by 164 on Tuesday

Still 27 active in the central zone

Sylvan Lake Minor Hockey developing ‘cohort play’ for 2020 season

SLMH hopes to see a shorten season to happen, but can’t say for sure that will happen

Sylvan Lake Sacred Massed Choir eyeing May concert

The spring concert is set to showcase a collection of non-seasonal hymns and gospels

COVID-19: Central zone cases up Monday at 27 from Friday’s 21

No active cases in Sylvan Lake, Ponoka County

‘Amazing legacy’: Terry Fox Run goes virtual for 40th anniversary of Marathon of Hope

Fred Fox said that even through the pandemic, people have reached out to see if they can participate

Stettler RCMP investigating theft of unique oilfield equipment

It is possible that these tools have been discarded or that the suspects are trying to sell them

Health Canada reverses course, will review applications for COVID-19 home tests

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer said the ‘gold standard’ for diagnosing COVID-19 involves taking a nasal swab

Grand opening of Family Resource Network in Wetaskiwin

Family Resource Network will provide services for Wetaskiwin, Ponoka, Rimbey, and surrounding areas.

Trudeau calls out vandals who toppled Montreal’s Macdonald statue

Statue had been vandalized in the past by critics who cite Macdonald’s role in establishing the residential school system

Canadians filed more than 8,000 complaints about airlines to agency since March

Canadian airlines have typically offered flight credit valid for two years after they cancel a trip

Ikea joins growing list of stores with mandatory mask policy

People unable to wear a mask for medical reasons, as well as children under the age of two, are exempt from policy

How many Canadians will need to get vaccinated against COVID-19? Officials aren’t sure

Canada has secured contracts for four potential vaccines

Want a latte? Bring a mask: Starbucks to make face coverings mandatory in Canada

Customers without masks will be able to order via the drive-thru, curb-side pickup or ordering for delivery

Most Read