(Pxfuel)

Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Meat prices will increase the most, the report suggests

Canadian families could pay an extra $487 for food next year, according to a report released by two universities Wednesday.

The report, which is released jointly by the Dalhousie University and the University of Guelph, found an average family of four will pay $12,667 for food next year, a two to four per cent increase from 2019.

The biggest spike is expected in meat products, which is expected to increase in price by four to six per cent. The cost of fruit could go up by 1.5 to 3.5 per cent, dairy by one to three per cent, bakery items by zero to two per cent, and the cost of seafood, vegetables and eating out are all expected to go up two to four per cent.

According to researchers, the increases will make it even harder for families to afford food.

“Already, one in eight Canadian households is food insecure,” said University of Guelph project lead Simon Somogyi.

“With wage growth stagnant, Canadians aren’t making more money, but they still have to eat.”

Somogyi said politics south of the border were contributing to the increase in food costs.

“If U.S. President Donald Trump’s election campaign focuses heavily on Mexico border protection, this may result in even more costly fruit and vegetables for Canadians,” he said.

“We get a large amount of our fruit and vegetables from the U.S. and Mexico, and delays at the border crossing can lead to empty grocery store shelves.”

Lead report author and Dalhousie project lead Sylvain Charlebois said even following the new Canadian Food Guide could see costs rise.

“Canada’s new Food Guide is encouraging Canadians to eat more vegetables, but they’re getting more expensive,” she said, noting fruit and vegetable prices have already risen 12 per cent in the past year.

The report found food prices increases in B.C., Manitoba, Quebec and Prince Edward Island are expected to be higher than the national average, while Alberta, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia are expected to hit below the average increase.

Researchers are confident on the accuracy of their prediction, as this is the 10th year of the annual report. Last year, their estimate for rising food prices was within $23, overall, of their expected $411 increase.

READ MORE: Average family to pay $400 more for groceries in 2019

READ MORE: Almost half of all First Nations families are ‘food insecure’

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Engineer killed in CP rail yard accident in B.C. is 10th fatality in 2 years

Just Posted

Calgary police officer shares his story with Sylvan Lake parents and youth

A small audience listened to a presentation on bullying by Bullying Ends Here founder Tad Milmine

The best caesar in Canada can be found in Sylvan Lake

Kjeryn Dakin’s Tragically Hips caesar won the national Best Caesar in Town competition

Sylvan Lake Wranglers add a win after back-to-back home games

Wranglers fell 6-2 to the Medicine Hat Cubs Nov. 30, but won 3-0 over the Cochrane Generals Dec. 1

Sylvan Lake photographer makes local athletes the star in online contest

Tyson Scanland was named the first winner of the Game Breaker Contest by 6 Hearts Creative Sports

PHOTOS: Holiday season kicked off in Sylvan Lake

The Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival and Market and Light Up the Lake were held on Nov. 29-30

VIDEO: Trump calls Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after palace gossip goes viral

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared to gossip about Trump in comments caught on camera and microphone

Canadian families could pay nearly $500 more for food in 2020: report

Meat prices will increase the most, the report suggests

Engineer killed in CP rail yard accident in B.C. is 10th fatality in 2 years

Man had been with the company for 32 years

Trans Mountain pipeline will be the ‘best darn pipeline in the world,’ says CEO

Pipeline expansion is expected to take 30 to 36 months to build

Moving Benadryl behind the counter doesn’t resolve safety concerns: pharmacists

More doctors are warning against older antihistamines, such as the active ingredient in Benadryl

Trudeau to hold first post-election meeting with Trump on NATO sidelines

The leaders are expected to discuss the free trade agreement

Huawei moving US research centre to Canada

Moves comes after American sanctions on the tech company

Alberta ‘Fair Deal Panel’ starts public town hall meetings in Edmonton

Fair Deal Panel is to come up with recommendations on how to best advance Alberta’s economic interests

Dictionary.com chooses ‘existential’ as word of the year

Word kept appearing in searches after wildfires, Hurricane Dorian, and mass shootings

Most Read