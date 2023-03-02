"Babysitter" which is directed by Canadian Screen Award Monia Chokri will be opening the Toronto premiere at the Canadian Film Fest. A still from the film is shown in this undated handout. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Film Fest *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Canadian Film Fest lineup includes indie features ‘Babysitter,’ ‘Bloom’

Canadian Film Fest has announced thelineup for its hybrid festival taking place from March 28 to April 1.

The fourth iteration of the indie film festivalwill screen nine features, 25 short films and a digital series that can be viewed in person at Scotiabank Theatre or virtuallyon Super Channel Fuse with a subscription.

The festival will open in Toronto with “Babysitter” directed by Canadian Screen Award nominee Monia Chokri.

The comedy is adapted from Canadian playwright Catherine Leger’s play of the same name and followsa man’s therapeutic efforts to rid himself of sexism and misogyny.

Opening night will also include the premiere of Toronto-based filmmaker Christopher Yip’s digital series “Streams Flow From a River” via Super Channel.

It follows a Chinese-Canadian family trapped by a snowstorm forcing them to confront past events that drew them apart.

Also among the films that will be showcased includes is “Bloom,” directed by Fanie Pelletier, which dives into the world of teenage girls.

The film details the hyper-connectivity that teens live in, exploring themes of loneliness, struggles with self-image and alienation.

Tickets for theatrical screenings can be purchased on the festival’s website starting March 7.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PWHPA eyes launching women’s pro hockey league by end of ‘23

Just Posted

Pictured here is a scene from a past colour-throwing event in town. File photo
Say ‘so long’ to winter and ‘hello’ to spring at The Meltdown

a
Red Deer RCMP issue second plea for help to locate Jennifer Lynn McCagherty

A Central Alberta umpires association is looking for members before the upcoming season. (File photo)
Central Alberta softball umpire association in need of members

Composite drawing of suspect wanted in home robberies. (RCMP photo)
Stettler, Three Hills RCMP remain on hunt for robbery suspect