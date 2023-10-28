Canadian Finals Rodeo leaving Red Deer

This year’s Nov. 1-5 event is the last in Red Deer before rodeo returns to Edmonton for 2024

Canadian Finals Rodeo cowboys and cowgirls will be makin’ eight for the last time in Red Deer this year.

The Canadian Professional Rodeo Association and Westerner Park announced the rodeo will leave Red Deer after five years and return to Edmonton where it began in 1974 and was held for 43 years until 2017. A three-year deal has been signed to run the rodeo out of Rogers Place from 2024 to 2026.

“Hosting the Canadian Finals Rodeo at Westerner Park has been a privilege and a source of immense pride for our organization,” said Westerner Park CEO Shelly Flint in a statement announcing the move.

“We are grateful for the memories created and the impact this event has had on our community. As we pass the torch to the next host city, we look forward to an exciting future for Westerner Park. We remain committed to being a dynamic destination for agriculture, entertainment, culture, and community engagement in Alberta.”

The rodeo’s last event in Red Deer runs Nov. 1-5 at Peavey Mart Centrium.

Westerner Park president and board chair Tyler Nightingale said the future remains bright for the venue.

“We eagerly anticipate the myriad of opportunities to host both new and returning clients, further solidifying our position as a premier destination for dynamic events.

“The next chapter promises growth, innovation and even greater contributions to the vibrant tapestry of central Alberta’s cultural and economic landscape.”

Red Deer Mayor Ken Johnston said the City of Red Deer is “incredibly grateful” for being chosen to host the rodeo finals for the past five years.

“From the citizens, the businesses, and our whole community we are thankful for the benefits this event brought to us, and we are excited to have one last hurrah this year. City council and I wish the City of Edmonton all the best in keeping this event to our great province.”

Red Deer County Mayor Jim Wood said the CFR was a world-class event that provided a boost to local businesses and gave visitors a chance to see what central Alberta had to offer.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said in a statement that Edmonton “has always been the heart and soul of the Canadian Finals Rodeo, and we’re thrilled to welcome it back home.

“This event is not just about the sport of rodeo; it’s a celebration of our western heritage, a gathering of agricultural, community and business leaders, and a boost to our local economy.”

Sohi estimated the economic impact of hosting the rodeo finals at $30 million with 5,500 jobs created.

