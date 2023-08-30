Canadian Food Inspection Agency in Ottawa on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall of Monster brand energy drinks.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canadian Food Inspection Agency recalls more than 20 brands of energy drinks

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is expanding its recall of energy drinks to include more than 20 brands.

The agency began recalling the drinks in July because they do not comply with various caffeine content and bilingual labelling requirements.

Sonic the Hedgehog, Toxic Rick and Liquid Rage are among the brands added to the list in recent days.

Other caffeinated energy drinks, including Monster and Prime, were part of previous recall notices.

Tuesday’s notice says people should not consume, serve or sell the recalled drinks.

Health Canada warns that high levels of caffeine may have adverse health effects, especially for children, people who are pregnant or breastfeeding, people who are sensitive to caffeine and people who are exercising while consuming it.

It says side effects of caffeine can include insomnia, irritability, headaches and nervousness.

The recall notice says there have been no reported illnesses from the energy drinks.

A list of the problematic energy drinks is on the Government of Canada’s recalls and safety alerts website.

Previous story
93 areas of interest found at site of former Saskatchewan residential school
Next story
Trans Mountain facing intense deadline pressure to finish pipeline on time: Documents

Just Posted

Brad and Andrea Bromley are saying goodbye to Sobeys after owning it for eight years. From the left Maddy Bromley, Brad Bromley, Andrea Bromley and Alana Bromley. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
Sylvan Lake Sobeys owners say goodbye to business after eight years

Bridgette Nielsen and Camille Nielsen competed on teams at Nationals for Women’s Box Lacrosse in Regina. Bridgette competed on the U22 team which one gold and Camille competed on the U17 team which won bronze.
Sylvan Lake sisters bring home national lacrosse medals

Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Devin Dreeshen and Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange spoke to a crowd of approximately 100 people during the Town Hall in Sylvan Lake on Aug. 25. (photo courtesy of the Devin Dreeshen Facebook Page)
Central Alberta ministers questioned at Sylvan Lake town hall

Sylvan Lake Medical Centre. (Black Press file photo)
Sylvan Medical Centre welcomes new physician