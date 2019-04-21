Local media report a 70-year-old Canadian man was found dead in an apartment in the city of Progreso in Yucatan state. (The Yucatan Times/Twitter)

Canadian killed in Mexico, consular officials assisting family: Global Affairs

Local media report that a 70-year-old Canadian man was found dead in an apartment

Global Affairs Canada says a Canadian citizen has been killed in Mexico, and consular officials are providing assistance to the victim’s family.

A spokeswoman for the department says their thoughts are with the victim’s family, but no further details can be disclosed.

Local media report that a 70-year-old Canadian man was found dead in an apartment in the city of Progreso, in Yucatan state, on Friday morning.

Citing police officials, The Yucatan Times reports that the man was found with at least five stab wounds to his chest and neck.

