(Black Press Media files)

Canadian man arrested after stolen backhoe smashes home, starts fire

The man took a erratic drive on a backhoe this Canada Day

A Quebec man is facing charges after allegedly stealing a backhoe and going on a rampage on Canada Day.

Local police say a 50-year-old man from Ste-Therese, north of Montreal, is expected to appear in court today on charges of theft, impaired driving, and mischief.

A witness contacted police just before 9 p.m. Monday about a man who’d stolen a backhoe and was driving erratically, heading towards the town’s downtown, Ste-Therese-de-Blainville police Sgt. Martin Charron says in a statement.

As police moved in to intercept, the backhoe smashed a residential building, causing considerable damage, and knocked down electrical wires, which sparked a fire.

Police officers had to forcibly remove the suspect from the cab of the vehicle.

There were no major injuries, but two police officers were slightly injured by debris from the fire.

The investigation is ongoing, including why the home was targeted.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says
Next story
Global boom in natural gas is undermining climate change action: report

Just Posted

Minister Devin Dreeshen ‘strongly opposed’ Country of Origin Labels

Alberta government says placing mandetory COOL rules will cost the beef and pork industries billions

Plan ahead this long weekend to avoid tragedy

Albertans are reminded to drive safe and sober as they take to the roads over the Canada Day weekend

Everyone safe after lockdown at two Sylvan Lake schools

Fox Run and Mother Teresa schools were put into lockdown protocol after a perceived threat June 27

UPDATED: Lockdown ended for Fox Run School, Mother Teresa Catholic School in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake RCMP are investigating a threat made to the school via an anonymous phone call

Sylvan Lake Council reallocates over $1 million for intersection upgrades

The intersection at Erickson Drive and Hwy 20 will see improvements this construction season

VIDEO: Canada celebrates 152nd birthday with fireworks and flybys

Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds among high-profile celebrities at Parliament Hill party

Global boom in natural gas is undermining climate change action: report

Just over one-third of that development, 35 per cent, is in Canada

Cannabis use jumped 40 per cent in Canada between 2013 and 2017, UN report says

Report says there was a 40 per cent increase in usage of the drug between 2013 and 2017

Cold Stampede warmed up with buckle for Thurston

Big Valley cowboy captures second Ponoka Stampede championship

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions on Canadian facts

Kevin Durant to leave Golden State Warriors, sign with Brooklyn Nets

A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season

Health Canada warns diabetics some older insulin pumps at risk for cyberattacks

Certain pumps made between 2010 and 2015 are at risk

What’s in a name? How Canada’s national birthday as we know it came to be

This year marks the 140th anniversary of a public holiday honouring Confederation

From the Raptors to Doug Ford: Canadiana references abound at Rolling Stones

Popular classics ‘Paint It Black,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Honky Tonk Woman,’ were balanced with a selection of fan favourites

Most Read