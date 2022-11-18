Defence Minister Anita Anand speaks with reporters before attending Question Period, in Ottawa, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadian military can work in Europe, Asia at same time: defence minister

Defence Minister Anita Anand says Canada can walk and chew gum at the same time, as she faced questions today about whether the Canadian military is stretched too thin.

The questions followed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s announcement in Thailand that Canada’s new Indo-Pacific strategy will include increasing the military’s role in Asia.

The government has already started to move in that direction by deploying two warships to the Pacific since the summer.

At the same time, Canada doesn’t have any warships in European waters for the first time in eight years.

Speaking at an event in Halifax, Anand says Canada’s contributions to European security extend beyond warships and include various contributions to the NATO military alliance and Ukraine.

Anand also defended Canada’s continued refusal to spend two per cent of its GDP on the military, a target that all NATO members have agreed to meet in the face of growing security threats in Europe and elsewhere.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
A look at Canada’s Group F opposition at the World Cup in Qatar
Next story
Trudeau ends Thailand visit pledging Asia energy cash, as North Korea sidetracks APEC

Just Posted

Beacon Hill Elementary School principal Trevor Sanche recently earned the Distinguished Leadership Award. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Sylvan Lake principal named distinguished leader

The Angels Anonymous Tree is set up at the Sylvan Lake Dairy Queen. (Photo submitted)
Making the most of this holiday season

Country music star Gord Bamford will be coming to Eckville on Dec. 3, to help raise funds for a new outdoor multipurpose facility in town. (Photo submitted)
Gord Bamford coming to Eckville for new outdoor facility

Students from HJ Cody School’s 2021/2022 grade 9 class that received academic awards during Wednesday’s ceremony. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
HJ Cody School honours outstanding students