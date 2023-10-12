Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Hatem Moussa

Canadian military flight leaves Tel Aviv with 130 people on board: defence minister

Defence Minister Bill Blair says a Royal Canadian Air Force plane has left Tel Aviv with 130 people on board.

The departures board at the airport shows that flight CFC 4169 left for Athens this afternoon local time.

The federal government said Wednesday that flights could begin leaving as early as today, with up to 150 passengers on board.

Officials say around 700 Canadians in Israel have asked for help to leave the country since violence broke out on Saturday.

Canada does not usually provide military air transportation when commercial flights are still operating, but the government says people have been asking for help because it’s difficult to get tickets.

A second Royal Canadian Air Force flight is listed on the departures board for this evening, and a third for Friday afternoon.

Previous story
‘What about Gaza’: Canadian woman stuck in Gaza fears death, pleads for Ottawa’s help

Just Posted

Blackfalds RCMP seized drugs and a weapon last week as part of a drug trafficking investigation. (Photo contributed by RCMP)
Drug trafficking investigation in Blackfalds area leads to arrest

The Rocky Peewee Rebels gobbled up a win in Ponoka on Oct. 7. (photo courtesy of Edward Grzech)
The Rocky Peewee Rebels took down the Ponoka Broncos on the Thanksgiving weekend

Billy Boerboom of Summerland shows a huge pumpkin he grew. Pumpkin pie is often a staple in traditional Thanksgiving meals. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to celebrate Thanksgiving?

Sarah Steinbach teaches science, biology, forensic science and physical education at Ecole HJ Cody High School. (Photo provided by Chinook’s Edge School Division)
Sylvan Lake teacher receives the Prime Minister’s award for teaching excellence