Canadian Paediatric Society urges families to get flu vaccine for entire household

The Canadian Paediatric Society is urging families to make sure everyone in their household gets vaccinated against the flu.

It says the advice is even more urgent for families with young kids, as the rapid spread of influenza — along with surges of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus — is putting a strain on children’s hospitals.

The organization says children under the age of five and those with chronic health conditions are more likely to need hospitalization if they catch the flu.

Earlier this week, public health officials reported the start of a flu epidemic, with levels of influenza higher than in previous years.

The Canadian Paediatric Society and National Advisory Committee recommend that all children six months and older receive an annual influenza vaccine.

The agency also says it’s safe to receive influenza and other vaccines at the same time.