A flu vaccine is readied at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Center, in Lynwood, Calif., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. The Canadian Paediatric Society is urging families, particularly those with young children, to have all household members immunized against influenza as soon as possible. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark J. Terrill

Canadian Paediatric Society urges families to get flu vaccine for entire household

The Canadian Paediatric Society is urging families to make sure everyone in their household gets vaccinated against the flu.

It says the advice is even more urgent for families with young kids, as the rapid spread of influenza — along with surges of COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus — is putting a strain on children’s hospitals.

The organization says children under the age of five and those with chronic health conditions are more likely to need hospitalization if they catch the flu.

Earlier this week, public health officials reported the start of a flu epidemic, with levels of influenza higher than in previous years.

The Canadian Paediatric Society and National Advisory Committee recommend that all children six months and older receive an annual influenza vaccine.

The agency also says it’s safe to receive influenza and other vaccines at the same time.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau ends Thailand visit pledging Asia energy cash, as North Korea sidetracks APEC
Next story
Ponoka Stampede has record revenue year

Just Posted

Beacon Hill Elementary School principal Trevor Sanche recently earned the Distinguished Leadership Award. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Sylvan Lake principal named distinguished leader

The Angels Anonymous Tree is set up at the Sylvan Lake Dairy Queen. (Photo submitted)
Making the most of this holiday season

Country music star Gord Bamford will be coming to Eckville on Dec. 3, to help raise funds for a new outdoor multipurpose facility in town. (Photo submitted)
Gord Bamford coming to Eckville for new outdoor facility

Students from HJ Cody School’s 2021/2022 grade 9 class that received academic awards during Wednesday’s ceremony. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
HJ Cody School honours outstanding students