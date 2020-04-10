RCMP officer in uniform hat. (Photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)

Canadian police to make home visits to enforce mandatory quarantine for travellers

Police forces have been asked to help verify Canadians are complying with the Quarantine Act

Police across the country will soon be enforcing the government’s mandatory quarantine laws, including visiting the homes of newly arrived travellers to ensure they’re following the rules.

RCMP said in a news release Friday that the police force had been asked by the Public Health Agency of Canada to help enforce the Quarantine Act Order, which was declared by the federal Health Minister Patty Hadju on March 25.

Under the order, anyone arriving into Canada – including snowbirds and those being repatriated by the government – must stay in self-isolation for 14 days upon arrival.

““Choosing to ignore mandatory isolation and quarantine orders is not only against the law, it’s also putting citizens, first responders, health professionals and the most vulnerable at risk of exposure to the virus,” said RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki.

House checks will be be implemented only in cases where federal health officials have done initial verification of compliance by phone, text or e-mail and determine further verification by police is necessary.

“Willfully or recklessly contravening this Act or the regulations could be liable for a fine of up to $1,000,000 or imprisonment of up to three years, or to both,” the RCMP warned.

Police said that arrests would be a last resort “based on the circumstances and the officer’s risk assessment.” Instead, the officer can issue those charged with a notice or summons requiring them to appear in court.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Alberta announces extra $1B to create jobs repairing roads, bridges, schools
Next story
Sylvan Lakers reminded to only flush the 3P’s – pee, poop and toilet paper

Just Posted

Canadian police to make home visits to enforce mandatory quarantine for travellers

Police forces have been asked to help verify Canadians are complying with the Quarantine Act

Alberta confirms 28 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Provincial total is now 1,451

Sylvan Lakers reminded to only flush the 3P’s – pee, poop and toilet paper

“Flushable” products purchased in place of toilet paper during product shortages are not meant to be

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake students treated to car parade

Cars were decorated with “we miss you” signs for Beacon Hill Elementary School students on April 9

Kenney discusses COVID-19 affects on agriculture, infrastructure over teleconference

Alberta government announced additional infrastructure funding to spur job growth

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

COVID-19 world update: U.S. to start antibodies test; Spain worries about second wave

Comprehensive update of coronavirus news from around the world

Alberta announces extra $1B to create jobs repairing roads, bridges, schools

Alberta announces extra $1B to create jobs repairing roads, bridges, schools

Alberta doctors file lawsuit against province over changes to billing

Alberta doctors file lawsuit against province over changes to billing

Leafs’ Matthews hoping to take care of ‘unfinished business’ if season resumes

Leafs’ Matthews hoping to take care of ‘unfinished business’ if season resumes

No ice, big problem: Nothing mimics skating for NHL players

No ice, big problem: Nothing mimics skating for NHL players

Oilers forward Cave remains in medically-induced coma at Toronto hospital

Oilers forward Cave remains in medically-induced coma at Toronto hospital

In abrupt about-face, UFC halts shows in face of COVID-19 pandemic

In abrupt about-face, UFC halts shows in face of COVID-19 pandemic

Saskatchewan premier doesn’t see need for Emergencies Act in COVID-19 fight

Saskatchewan premier doesn’t see need for Emergencies Act in COVID-19 fight

Most Read