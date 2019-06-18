Canadian soldier killed in Bulgaria during training exercise

Department of National Defence says Patrick Labrie was based out of CFB Petawawa

Bombardier Patrick Labrie was based at CFB Petawawa in Ontario. (DND handout via CP)

A Canadian soldier has been killed in a parachuting accident in Bulgaria.

Bombardier Patrick Labrie, a soldier based at CFB Petawawa, died as a result of injuries suffered during parachute training exercise known as Swift Response 19, the Department of National Defence confirmed Tuesday.

The incident happened Monday evening near the Bulgarian village of Cheshnegirovo, and is under investigation by Canadian military police, the department said.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of Bombardier Patrick Labrie,” Canadian Army commander Lt.-Gen. Jean-Marc Lanthier said in a statement.

“Not only is his death a painful loss to his family and friends, but we feel this loss across the Canadian Army and throughout the entire military community.”

Exercise Swift Response is a United States-led multinational airborne field training exercise held in Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania.

READ MORE: D-Day a seminal turning point in Second World War

Gen. Jonathan Vance, Canada’s chief of the defence staff, made the news public before a cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan later disclosed the soldier’s identity and offered comfort to Labrie’s friends and family.

“We want to pass on our deep condolences, not only to the family but also to all the members who have served with Bombardier Labrie,” Sajjan said. “As you know, any time there’s an accident like this, an investigation will be launched.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Who should bear the financial risk of flooding? Here are three options
Next story
High Level on alert, as wildfires put more people on the run in northern Alberta

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Midget Buccaneers secure playoff spot

The Midget Buccs defeated the Didsbury Chargers 11-6 on June 15 to close out regular season play

Sylvan Lake Yettis clinch league’s top spot

The Yettis have a first round bye and will play the second round of playoffs on home court, July 5-7

MP Blaine Calkins tables rural crime bill

Bill C-458 was tabled Friday, and proposes to amend the Criminal Code to account for rural residents

Sylvan Lake breaks ground on new water reservoir project

Town Council and staff were present at the ground breaking of the new reservoir, June 17

Mural for Sylvan Lake Community Food Bank underway

The 40 foot mural is a paint-by-number design in order to involve the community

VIDEO: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the decision in Ottawa on Tuesday afternoon

Horgan says he’ll still defend B.C. coast after second Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, one B.C. First Nation has announced plans for a legal challenge

Demonstrators on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash in Vancouver

Crowd heard from member of Indigenous-led coalition that hopes to buy 51% of expansion project

High Level on alert, as wildfires put more people on the run in northern Alberta

Thousands in High Level were just allowed back home, and now must get ready to leave again

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors announcer credited with calming crowds after shooting

Matt Devlin, the Raptors’ play-by-play announcer since 2008, was praised for preventing panic from spreading

Two people arrested after Wetaskiwin vehicle theft

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to theft of motor vehicle

Deadline for cabinet to decide future of Trans Mountain expansion is today

International Trade Minister Jim Carr described the decision as ‘very significant’

UPDATE: Two shot, two arrested at Toronto Raptors victory rally

The team and several dignitaries, including Justin Trudeau, remained on stage

Oil and gas sector cautious as deadline on Trans Mountain decision nears

Trudeau government expected to announce whether it will approve pipeline for second time on Tuesday

Most Read