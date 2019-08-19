Police collect and photograph evidence in the carpark of the Te Toto Gorge lookout on Whaanga Rd, south of Raglan, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 16, 2019. Police in New Zealand say a grieving Canadian woman is focusing on the memories she shared with her Australian fiance before he was murdered Friday in a seemingly random attack. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Alan Gibson/New Zealand Herald

Canadian woman focusing on memories shared with slain fiance: New Zealand police

A 23-year-old suspect was arrested and made his first court appearance

Police in New Zealand say a grieving Canadian woman is focusing on the memories she shared with her Australian fiance before he was murdered Friday in a seemingly random attack.

Waikato police say in a statement that the woman, identified by Canadian sources as Nova Scotia native Bianca Buckley, is getting support from police and victim services as she gathers her thoughts on the times she shared with her fiance, Sean McKinnon.

Buckley was in a parked van with McKinnon when someone fired shots into the vehicle. She escaped unharmed and alerted authorities, but her 33-year-old fiance died.

A 23-year-old suspect was arrested Friday and made his first court appearance Saturday to face charges of murder, aggravated robbery and threatening to kill.

Waikato police said today their investigation is focused on searching for the murder weapon and trying to build an accurate picture of what happened.

They’re appealing to drivers with dash camera footage to come forward and are asking local hitchhikers to identify themselves so any sightings of them can be eliminated from the investigation.

ALSO READ: Vancouver man arrested after pregnant woman’s SUV stolen, then crashed

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Scheer repeats call on RCMP to investigate Trudeau’s actions in SNC affair
Next story
NYPD fires officer for 2014 chokehold death of Eric Garner

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Jazz at the Lake swings into its 17th year

The annual music festival ran over three days this past weekend

Town of Sylvan Lake looking at lake usage in new survey

The Town is in talks to contract part of the lake, but has to have a plan for water usage first

WATCH: RCMP Musical Ride in Lacombe supports Blackfalds Food Bank, Blackfalds FCSS Winter Coat program

Lacombe Ag grounds recently played host to the ride.

Over 1,000 barrel racers pouring into Ponoka next week for ABRA Finals

The Alberta Barrel Racing Association Finals will be held at the Calnash Ag Event Centre Aug. 19-25

It’s our lake too, eh?

The Sylvan Lake Watershed Society contributes a weekly column about many aspects of the lake

VIDEO: Canadian zoos’ captive breeding programs help preserve endangered species

Programs considered last-ditch effort to prevent local extinctions of turtles, butterflies and more

Five suspects arrested by Leduc RCMP with help of Wetaskiwin and Maskwacis

Leduc RCMP work with Maskwacis and Wetaskiwin RCMP to make arrests

Elections Canada to assess ‘partisan’ climate change rhetoric case by case

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier has said climate change is not an emergency nor caused by human

Telus customers enraged as outage hits fifth day

Telus.net has been down since Aug. 15

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to break and enter at Triple Creek Golf Course

Custom golf cart valued at $13K missing

PHOTOS: 5th Annual Alix rodeo bucks the competition

Cowboys and cowgirls risked it all at the Alix Rodeo

Wetaskiwin RCMP arrest two in Camrose after report of suspicious persons

Fugitives try to flee on ATVS, one allegedly steals police car

Canada ‘disappointed’ terror suspect’s British citizenship revoked

Jack Letts, who was dubbed “Jihadi Jack” by the U.K. media, has been detained in a Kurdish prison for about two years

Chrystia Freeland condemns violence in Hong Kong, backs right to peaceful assembly

There have been months of protests in the semi-autonomous region

Most Read