(www.pikist.com)

Canadians are spending less on back-to-school supplies amid pandemic: survey

Shoppers were also more likely this year to buy things online in every single category

Fewer parents are going back to school shopping this year, and the ones that are are spending less, according to back-to-school survey.

The Leger survey, commissioned by the Retail Council of Canada and released Monday (Aug. 24), found that four per cent fewer families shopped for back-to-school supplies in 2020 compared to the year prior.

In 2020, 37 per cent of families shopped for back-to-school supplies and spent an average of $727, compared to 41 per cent of Canadians who spent $919 in 2019.

Canadians said they spent, or were planning to spend, less on every back-to-school category – included school supplies, apparel and footwear, books, and electronics – except for health-related products. The average spend on that category went up by $21.

Shoppers were also more likely this year to buy things online in every single category, despite retails stores being open in most parts of the country.

Back-to-school plans differ across Canada, but students in B.C. are set to return on Sept. 10, with teachers returning two days prior, and few options for remote learning. Masks will be mandatory for students in middle and high schools, and students will be placed into 60 to 120 person learning groups. In Alberta, students will return Sept. 2 or 3, with masks mandatory for Grade 4 and up and optional at-home learning.

Survey results come from 1,513 Canadians who interviewed from August 7 to 9 using Leger’s online panel. Leger said results were weighted according to gender, age, mother tongue, region, education level and presence of children in the household in order to ensure a representative sample of the population, using the 2016 Census.

READ MORE: B.C. school staff, older students required to wear masks in ‘high traffic areas’

READ MORE: B.C. teachers’ union calls for remote learning option, stronger mask mandate

READ MORE: B.C. to roll out ‘learning groups’ as part of COVID-19 back-to-school plan

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

CoronavirusEducationSchools

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
MP Calkins congratulates new party leader

Just Posted

Province working to permanently fix frost heaves on highway between Sylvan Lake and Red Deer

The Province says work differs from last year’s, and involves full excavation of the 1km stretch

STARS dispatched to Sylvan Lake for toddler suffering burns

The female patient was transported to Edmonton in critical, non-life threatening condition, Aug. 21

PHOTOS: Walk a Mile in Her Shoes struts through Sylvan Lake

The third annual event walked from the lighthouse to the pier and back on the afternoon of Aug. 21

Central zone down to 30 active cases

Alberta adds 144 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April

Alberta high school sports allowed to return for in-school practices only

There will be no competition between schools at this time, says Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association

QUIZ: Exploring the World Wide Web

On Aug. 23, 1991, the World Wide Web was released to the public. How much do you know about the web?

MP Calkins congratulates new party leader

Erin O’Toole declared new Conservative Leader early Monday morning

Lacombe Safe September protesters chalked the walk outside MLA Orr’s office

The protest was organized to show support to educators and voice concerns about school re-entry

Canadians are spending less on back-to-school supplies amid pandemic: survey

Shoppers were also more likely this year to buy things online in every single category

Masks to be mandatory at Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills starting Aug. 29

New rule goes into effect on Saturday, Aug. 29

O’Toole likely to move quickly to put stamp on federal Conservative party

O’Toole will have to make swift choices on who will be in his inner circle both on and off Parliament Hill

Talks needed on decriminalizing hard drugs to address opioid crisis, Tam says

Recent data shows a major spike in the number of people dying from toxic illicit drugs due to the pandemic

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

Feds have spent more than $37M on quarantining returning travellers since pandemic began

Although foreign nationals are largely banned from entering, Canadians have the right to return

Most Read