A Sri Lankan woman living near St. Anthony’s shrine runs for safety with her infant after police found explosive devices in a parked vehicle in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Monday, April 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

Canadians in Sri Lanka told to use extreme caution after bombings

Global Affairs Canada says the situation remains volatile after the Easter Sunday violence

Canadians in Sri Lanka are being warned to exercise a high degree of caution after a series of bombings on Sunday killed nearly 300 people, including dozens of foreigners.

Global Affairs Canada says in a travel advisory posted to its website that the situation in Sri Lanka remains volatile, with the risk of further attacks throughout the country.

READ MORE: Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Local authorities have imposed a curfew and temporarily blocked access to social media and messaging apps, suggesting communications into and out of the country could be difficult.

The bombs ripped through churches and hotels in the cities of Colombo, Negombo and Batticaloa as the island nation’s Christian minority was celebrating Easter Sunday.

Sri Lankan and U.S. officials say they suspect the co-ordinated series of bombings was launched by Islamic extremists, though no group has claimed responsibility.

There are no reports of Canadians among the estimated 39 foreigners killed in the explosions.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest two, recover stolen vehicle at local hotel
Next story
OPINION: Jason Kenney won by portraying himself as the Guardian of Alberta

Just Posted

OPINION: Jason Kenney won by portraying himself as the Guardian of Alberta

How did Kenney do it? He never considered himself an opposition leader and didn’t pretend to be one.

WATCH: OLR students bring Easter spirit to Bethany Sylvan Lake

The Kindergarten classes serenaded the residents in their homemade bonnets

Sylvan Lake Mayor says Council will continue to advocate for what is important to Lakers

McIntyre congratulated Kenney and Dreeshen, while adding Council will advocate for the Town

Sylvan Lake RCMP arrest two, recover stolen vehicle at local hotel

The RCMP worked with other police agencies to locate and arrest the suspects

PHOTOS: Fox Run athletes take on the teachers

During a pep rally students from the basketball teams played a short game agasint the teachers

Sri Lanka invokes war-time military powers after nearly 300 killed in Easter bombings

Sri Lanka’s minister of tourism says 39 foreign tourists were killed in the Easter Sunday attacks

Trudeau to be portrayed on ‘Simpsons’ episode

Toronto journalist who’s posted videos of himself doing impressions of the PM voiced him for the show

Motorcyclist seriously injured after hit on one-way road in Nisku

Leduc RCMP respond to vehicle versus motorcycle with serious injuries

Bodies of 3 mountain climbers recovered after last week’s Banff avalanche

The men disappeared while attempting to climb the east face of Howse Peak in the Icefields Parkway

Happy birthday: Queen Elizabeth II turns 93 on Easter Sunday

Sunday is the first of two birthday celebrations each year for the queen

Person airlifted to hospital after avalanche in Yoho National Park has died

The man was among a party of three involved in an avalanche Saturday afternoon

QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Global Affairs warns Canadians in Sri Lanka there could be more attacks

A series of bomb blasts killed at least 207 people and injured hundreds more

Parents say Austrian climber missing in Banff National Park ‘lived his dream’

David Lama, Hansjorg Auer and American climber Jess Roskelley have been missing since Wednesday

Most Read