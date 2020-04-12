Leaders are taking a rare day off so Canadians can virtually celebrate Easter Sunday. CP photo

Canadians mark Easter as COVID-19 continues to cause pain, grief for many

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other leaders across the country are taking a rare day off

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other leaders across the country are taking a rare day off from updating the nation on the COVID-19 crisis as Canadians celebrate Easter Sunday.

Yet even as people gather with their families both physically and virtually for the holiday, the pandemic continues to cause pain and grief for many Canadians whose health and livelihoods have been devastated by the illness.

Ontario reported 401 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as well as 21 deaths, bringing the national total to 23,719 confirmed and presumptive cases and 674 deaths. The federal government and other provinces were expected to release more numbers throughout the day.

In a message marking Easter, nearly one month after the country started locking down to slow the spread of COVID-19, Trudeau commemorated the personal sacrifice and compassion that many Canadians have exhibited during the pandemic.

“This year, as we celebrate differently in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Easter’s themes of hope, understanding, and renewal are more relevant than ever,” the prime minister said in a written statement.

“We are seeing great displays of personal sacrifice and compassion during this pandemic. Canadians are protecting their friends and families by staying home. Others are donating to food banks, picking up groceries for friends and loved ones, and going to their jobs so we can continue to get the essential goods and services we need. By doing this, Canadians are showing the true meaning of loving our neighbours as ourselves.”

Aside from chocolate eggs, Easter Sunday also arrived with desperately needed aid for businesses and workers after Parliament approved a massive $73-billion wage subsidy program aimed at helping them survive the economic ravages of the pandemic.

The legislation received royal assent on Saturday night, paving the way for Ottawa to start paying companies 75 per cent of the first $58,700 earned by each employee — up to $847 per week for up to 12 weeks.

The economic program, which Trudeau has described as the most significant since the Second World War, is retroactive to March 15 and available to companies that lost 15 per cent of their revenue in March or lose 30 per cent in April or May.

Trudeau wasn’t the only political leader taking Sunday off after nearly a month of daily briefings and public appearances in response to COVID-19. Quebec Premier Francois Legault and Ontario Premier Doug Ford were also expected to remain quiet.

The day off followed news of a police investigation at a private long-term care facility in western Montreal where Legault said 31 people have died since March 13.

The virus has hit long-term care facilities across the country especially hard, causing enormous suffering among patients, their families and care home personnel.

Legault told reporters Saturday that at least five people at the Residence Herron in Dorval, Que., which is now under government trusteeship, died after testing positive for COVID-19.

Regional health authorities investigated Residence Herron on March 29, three days after word of the first death, and found most of the staff had walked off the job, leaving the facility “deserted” and residents in dire need of care.

Most of the care workers at a group home for adults with disabilities in Markham, Ont., just north of Toronto, also walked off the job after hearing that 10 residents and two staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 last week, Participation House’s executive director said.

Federal politicians and public health officials are promising new measures to further protect care home residents.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Concerns raised about COVID-19 quarantine rules for migrant workers
Next story
Truckers taking precautions to fight COVID-19 amid spreading concerns

Just Posted

Alberta has 49 new Covid-19 cases

Seven more fatalities in Alberta

RCMP officers cleared in fatal shooting near Bashaw

ASIRT concluded they used “reasonable force” under the circumstances

Ponoka woman writes children’s book about being safe during pandemic

Book appropriate for ages three to eight, says author

Sylvan Lakers reminded to only flush the 3P’s – pee, poop and toilet paper

“Flushable” products purchased in place of toilet paper during product shortages are not meant to be

Alberta confirms 28 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

Provincial total is now 1,451

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Canadians mark Easter as COVID-19 continues to cause pain, grief for many

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other leaders across the country are taking a rare day off

Government, opposition parties strike deal to pass massive wage subsidy bill

Conservatives insisted on the final vote being on division

Alberta to share surplus ventilators, masks and gloves with Ontario, Quebec and B.C.

Alberta started receiving messages from other provinces who are short on supply

Truckers taking precautions to fight COVID-19 amid spreading concerns

Washing hands and grabbing a meal — things that seemed easy a few months ago — have been challenging

Quebec premier says 31 people have died at troubled long-term care home

‘Quite honestly, I think … there was gross negligence at Residence Herron’

Key events in Canada since WHO declared the COVID-19 pandemic

Key developments for Canada

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Federal relief measures kick in

‘SNL’ returns for work-at-home version with host Tom Hanks

NBC comedy institution returned to the air on Easter weekend

Most Read