South Florida Urban Search and Rescue team look for survivors at the 12-story oceanfront condo, Champlain Towers South on Saturday, June 26, 2021 that partially collapsed early Thursday morning in the Surfside area of Miami. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

Canadians possibly caught in Florida condo collapse from two families: Global Affairs

More than 150 people are unaccounted for and at least five are dead

The federal government says the four Canadians who may be affected by the deadly building collapse near Miami are from two different families.

Global Affairs Canada says they are in contact with the families after the seaside condominium tower collapsed Thursday.

More than 150 people are unaccounted for and at least five are dead after the 12-storey Champlain Towers South collapsed in Surfside, just north of Miami.

The federal government has offered few other details about the Canadians, including whether they are still missing.

First responders are continuing their efforts to find survivors today.

Three years ago an engineering firm said the building needed major repairs to fix damaged concrete in columns, beams and walls.

READ MORE: Canadian citizens ‘may be affected’ by Florida condo collapse, says Global Affairs

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Florida

