A Canadian Chinook helicopter takes off as it provides logistical support during a demonstration on the United Nations base in Gao, Mali, Saturday, December 22, 2018. Canadian peacekeepers in Mali have launched their second medical evacuation mission in less than a week after a UN armoured vehicle triggered an explosive device Friday, killing two and wounding six others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadians rescue five injured peacekeepers in Mali

This is the second medical-evacuation mission in less than a week

Canadian peacekeepers in Mali launched their second medical-evacuation mission in less than a week after a UN armoured vehicle triggered an explosive device Friday, killing two and wounding six others.

The attack occurred near the town of Douentza in central Mali, about 400 kilometres southwest of Gao, where the Canadian contingent of 250 peacekeepers and eight military helicopters is based.

The Department of National Defence says the Canadians rescued five injured peacekeepers from the scene and provided emergency medical treatment while in the air.

The UN identified the dead and injured peacekeepers as having come from Sri Lanka.

READ MORE: Trudeau defends pace of peacekeeping deployments as next election looms

Canadian peacekeepers have conducted seven medevacs since operations began in August, including one last Sunday following a deadly assault on a UN camp in northern Mali.

That attack killed 10 peacekeepers from Chad and injured at least dozens more. The Canadians ended up carrying away 15 peacekeepers on their busiest day since arriving in the country.

Friday’s attack was condemned by the UN Security Council, which called on the Malian government and other actors in the strife-riven country to identify those responsible and hold them to account.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the blue helmets who tragically lost their lives this morning in Mali,” Defence Department spokesman Daniel Le Bouthillier said in a statement.

“Following a request for assistance, Canadian peacekeepers immediately launched aeromedical assets to provide advanced care to those injured in the attack.”

Mali remains the home of the most dangerous peacekeeping mission in the world, with Friday’s deaths bringing the total number of fatalities since 2013 to 189. Many of those have been from developing countries in Africa and Asia.

READ MORE: No letup for Trudeau as difficult 2018 gives way to wild election year

The 15,000-strong UN mission followed a rebellion in the north and a coup in the capital in 2012 that threw the country into turmoil.

While a tenuous peace was re-established, recent years have seen a resurgence in violence among different groups thanks to poverty, drought and an influx of Islamic jihadists.

Two different groups, both linked to al-Qaida, have reportedly claimed responsibility for this week’s attacks.

Canada’s year-long mission is scheduled to end in July, at which point the Canadians will pack up and start heading home. The UN would like Canada to stay until Romanian troops arrive in the fall but the government has rejected an extension.

Lee Berthiaume, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Red Deer RCMP investigate stabbing
Next story
People robbed of Canada Goose coats at gunpoint in Chicago

Just Posted

Mother Teresa and Fox Run School host session to teach about vaping and cannabis

Gail Foreman from Alberta Health Services taught an information session on Jan. 23

Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Devin Dreeshen opens new constituency office

Dreeshen’s new office on 50 Avenue is one of two offices, the other is located in Innisfail

Ard-E is ready for duty

Talking, singing, dancing RCMP robot will help support children experiencing traumatic events

Eckville man charged with making child pornography

ICE Unit arrested the man on Jan. 10, he was again arrested by Sylvan Lake RCMP on Jan. 18

Red Deer RCMP arrest eight in stolen vehicle operation

During the project, six stolen vehicles were located and recovered

Fashion Fridays: 5 tips to look and feel better

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Red Deer RCMP investigate stabbing

RCMP are actively investigating this incident and do not believe it was random

United Way brings in $2 million to date

Annual campaign ‘celebrates the love’ shown in Central Alberta

PHOTOS: Ponoka County man lucky to survive crash into river

The driver of the rock truck was trapped and the vehicle partially submerged in the water

Trump announces deal to end record-long shutdown

Some 800,000 federal workers have had to work without pay or have been kept from doing their jobs

Calgary Court of Appeal reserves decision on Paradise Shores development

Paradise Shores development north of Stettler along Buffalo Lake controversial from start

Two Maskwacis women charged after crack cocaine seized on reserve

Maskwacis RCMP traffic stop results in cocaine seizure

$20.9M allocated to Waterton Lakes National Park recovery

The 2017 Kenow Wildfire burned roughly 20,000 hectares in Waterton Lakes National Park

Canada auto workers seek boycott of GM vehicles from Mexico

Unifor says it will publicize the boycott with television, newspaper and billboard advertising

Most Read