An Angus Reid Global study suggests Canadians spend thousands of dollars on their car each year, but drive them only four per cent of the time. (Turo Canada)

Canadians spend thousands on cars that sit idle 96% of the time: study

Seventy-eight per cent of people surveyed believe it would be impossible to not have a car

Canadians spend thousands of dollars on their cars each year, according to a new survey, but drive them very little.

“The average Canadian car owners only spends about seven hours per week (7.3) behind the wheel, meaning that the car sits idle 96 per cent of the time,” said the report released Wednesday by Angus Reid Global.

At the same time, 78 per cent of respondents believe it would be impossible to not have a car, while another 49 per cent said they would have to change jobs if they didn’t have a car.

The average market value of cars in circulation is more than $25,000, and Canadians spend thousands of dollars more each year on lease or financing payments ($5,149 on average), insurance ($1,499), and maintenance ($821).

Most people said they try to offset the cost of ownership by washing their own car, searching for fuel deals online, doing their own repairs, and carpooling.

READ MORE: Metro Vancouver gas prices tie all-time record at $1.63 a litre

Eighty-four per cent of Canadians own a car, while nine per cent who don’t own one would like one.

“Canadians continue to have a special relationship with their cars, with more than half of Canadians – 55 per cent – saying that they feel emotionally attached to their cars and 61 per cent of respondents saying that they have a ‘dream car’ that they would like to own,” the report said. One in five people aged 18-34 said their dream car is a Tesla.

The poll, conducted with a car-sharing company, surveyed 2,017 Canadians from Feb. 12 to 15.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Amid rising anxiety, North American colleges tell students it’s OK to fail
Next story
Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and wife MacKenzie finalize divorce

Just Posted

WATCH: Sylvan Lake choir students perform at Spring Sing

Choir students from Sylvan Lake school gathered together from Spring Sing on April 3

Calgary judge denies injunction in investigation of UCP leadership race

RCMP are investigating how leadership candidate Jeff Callaway’s campaign in 2017 was funded

Ed Wychopen running for MLA to create an ‘absolute change’

The Sylvan Lake News is profiling the seven candidates running for MLA in Innisfail - Sylvan Lake

MLA candidate Danielle Klooster wants to forge a new path forward

The Sylvan Lake News is profiling the seven candidates running for MLA in Innisfail - Sylvan Lake

AAP candidate Brian Vanderkley wants to give Albertans a voice

The Sylvan Lake News is profiling the seven candidates running for MLA in Innisfail - Sylvan Lake

Canada’s failure to fight climate change ‘disturbing,’ environment watchdog says

Canada is not on track to hit its 2030 target

Panda pregnancy goal of Calgary Zoo’s artificial insemination of star attraction

It won’t be known for some time if she is pregnant

Chevron seeks NEB licence that could nearly double production at Kitimat LNG

Nearly double the 10-million-tonne, 20-year licence it was previously granted

Canadians spend thousands on cars that sit idle 96% of the time: study

Seventy-eight per cent of people surveyed believe it would be impossible to not have a car

50 murder counts filed on New Zealand mosque attack suspect

The man wants to represent himself

Legacies of Broncos bus crash include truck safety, seatbelts and organ donation

There are plans for a permanent roadside memorial at the crash site

Federal health minister says national task force on chronic pain first step

Chronic pain affects one in five Canadians and is often addressed with opioids

No regrets in SNC-Lavalin affair, Wilson-Raybould and Philpott say

Trudeau tries to re-establish himself as a feminist and supporter Indigenous Peoples

Red Deer RCMP investigate shooting that caused serious injuries

RCMP do not believe this was a random act

Most Read