People take part in a rally in support of the Ukraine and against the Russian invasion, in Edmonton on Sunday February 27, 2022. From coast to coast, thousands of Canadians are expected to take part today in a series of rallies in support of Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Canadians ‘Stand with Ukraine’ on one-year anniversary of Russian invasion

From coast to coast, thousands of Canadians are expected to take part today in a series of rallies in support of Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

Spearheaded by the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, some 40 “Stand With Ukraine” events are planned for major cities across the country, from St.John’s, Newfoundland to Whitehorse. The events are scheduled for various times throughout the day, however, the bulk of them will be candlelight vigils in the early evening.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is to make an appearance in Toronto and speak to the media about the grim anniversary. He is to be flanked this afternoon by Defence Minister Anita Anand. Trudeau is also to take part in a vigil later in the day for the victims of the war.

On Thursday, the prime minister said Canada’s support for Ukraine will not wither. He noted that the people of Ukraine are not just fighting for themselves, but for the ideals and rules that underpin all democracies.

The year-long conflict has taken a deadly toll on the Ukrainian population, with tens of thousands of civilians killed and millions more displaced.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this morning issued a defiant video address, recalling the terror unleashed a year ago by the Russian assault and vowing to push for victory in 2023.

