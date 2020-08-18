Taking on more credit card debt has not been the pandemic plan for many Canadians, data from TransUnion Canada suggested on Tuesday. Credit cards are displayed in Montreal, Wednesday, December 12, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Canadians taking steps to avoid credit card debt, despite economic pressure

People are opting to dip into savings or retirement funds rather than relying on credit cards

TransUnion Canada says data show Canadians have not taken on additional credit card debt during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The credit reporting agency says in a quarterly report that credit card balances fell 12.3 per cent in the second quarter compared with the same period a year ago.

TransUnion’s Matt Fabian says reduced opportunities for spending during the lockdown may have contributed to the drop, but he also noted that people are opting to dip into savings or retirement funds rather than relying on credit cards.

Applications for new credit also grew at a slower-than-usual pace, amid reduced access to branches during the lockdown, uncertainty around employment and a pullback on new offers from lenders.

But TransUnion says mortgage debt is on the rise, with new mortgages, renewals and refinances up 29 per cent from a year ago and a 5.3 per cent annual increase in the total volume of mortgage debt.

Despite a 4.3 per cent rise in total outstanding debt in Canada, which stood at $1.9 trillion in the second quarter, Fabian says delinquencies have risen less than expected, as about 2.6 million Canadians, or 9.2 per cent of credit consumers, have at least one active deferral.

TransUnion uses the credit bureaus’ national consumer credit database as source material for its quarterly report.

The Canadian Press

CoronavirusDebtFinance

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sylvan Lake supports owners of Lakeside Go Karts after fire
Next story
COVID-19: Central zone active cases up by two Tuesday

Just Posted

COVID-19: Central zone active cases up by two Tuesday

City of Red Deer active cases same as Monday

Town of Sylvan Lake proclaims inaugural Neighbour Day

The events to celebrate neighbourly kindness are set for Aug. 22 in Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake supports owners of Lakeside Go Karts after fire

Lakeside Go Karts caught fire early Tuesday morning, resulting in substantial losses

Sylvan Lake RCMP search for carjacking suspect

The theft and assault on Hwy 11 is not related to the STARS call Monday night, RCMP say

Complaints about national flags on balconies spark outrage with Sylvan Lake residents

Six residents in Fairway Estates were asked to remove their flags from balconies after a complaint

VIDEO: Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy urges Canadians to take online class on Indigenous history

Schitt’s Creek star says 2020 has taught him the importance of relearning history

Freeland sworn in as federal finance minister as PM set to seek prorogation

Both Morneau and Trudeau are embroiled in ethical investigations involving a WE contract

US goes online for pandemic supplies, many at Walmart.com

Net income for Walmart Inc. reaches $6.48 billion

Many parents nervous about return of school, plan to send kids anyway: survey

66 worried about children returning to school

Morneau stepping down as federal finance minister

Resignation comes as We Charity controversy continues in Ottawa

Calgary woman dies after being swept away in river at Kootenay National Park

It’s believed the woman was getting her photo taken when she lost her footing

Death Valley reaches highest world temperature in more than 100 years

Temperature is just four degrees below the record set in 1913

CFL cancels 2020 season during pandemic, ends 100-plus year run for Grey Cup

The CFL becomes one of the few major North American pro sports leagues to wipe out play in 2020

Canada Revenue Agency suspends online services after cyberattacks

Many of the hacked CRA accounts were targeted as part of a broader ‘credential stuffing’ attack

Most Read