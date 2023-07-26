Tourists eat in a traditional restaurant in Plaka district of Athens on Thursday, Oct.13, 2022. Canadians eyeing a trip to certain European countries next year will need to obtain a permit first. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Petros Giannakouris

Canadians travelling to Europe in 2024 will need a permit to enter some countries

Canadians eyeing a trip to certain European countries next year will need to obtain a permit first.

Starting in 2024, Canadian travellers seeking a short-term visit to 30 countries including France, Switzerland, Spain and Greece must apply to the European Travel Information and Authorisation System.

The permit costs 7 euros, or about $10.25, and can be obtained on the ETIAS website or mobile app.

It allows travellers to visit for up to 90 days within any 180-day period and is valid for three years, or until the passport used in the application expires.

In addition to Canada, the new rules will apply to nearly 60 countries including the United States, Mexico, United Kingdom, Australia and Japan.

Travellers younger than 18 and older than 70 years are exempt from payment, as are family members of EU citizens or of non-EU nationals who can move freely in the European Union.

The official website of the European Union urges would-be visitors to apply for authorization well in advance of a planned trip, and before booking a plane ticket or hotel.

Canadian travellers to most of Europe are currently exempt from needing a visa and only require a valid passport for short stays.

European countries requiring ETIAS also include Belgium, Croatia, Finland, Germany, Portugal, Romania and Slovenia.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Loblaw Companies reports profit of $508 million in second quarter
Next story
Ottawa working to prevent further wildfire tragedy after deaths: environment mini

Just Posted

The mural installment by the Moon and Lotus on 50 A Ave. is one of two murals that are being installed this summer as part of the Town’s mural project. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
A new mural has been installed in downtown Sylvan Lake

(Advocate file photo)
Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service closed July 26 and temporarily on July 28

The U17B Storm won bronze during the Provincial games held in Lloydminster. (photo from the Sylvan Lake Minor Ball Facebook page)
Three Sylvan Lake softball teams take home provincial medals

Rev. John Yoos. (submitted photo)
Sylvan Lakers remember former Memorial Church minister John Yoos