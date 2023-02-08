Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with media as he arrives for a health care meeting with premiers, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canadians will hold provinces accountable for proposed health deals: health minister

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says it will largely be up to the public to hold provinces accountable for meeting goals of the proposed health-care deal that Ottawa is offering premiers.

Duclos and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett plan to write to the provincial health ministers seeking some clarity on their positions.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau presented a federal offer to the premiers Tuesday that would see transfers to the provinces rise by $196 billion over the next 10 years.

The proposal falls well short of the demand from the provinces for the federal government to shoulder a much greater share of health-care spending.

The offer includes $25 billion for tailored deals for each province to target major health-care issues, on condition that they provide a plan, set measurable targets and report publicly on their progress.

In an interview today, Duclos says it will be up to Canadians to judge whether that progress is enough.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada still determining how to best help Turkey, Syria after earthquake: Trudeau

Just Posted

Red Deer RCMP (File photo by Jeff Stokoe/Advocate staff)
UPDATE: Sylvan Lake’s Fox Run School deemed safe after reported bomb threat

Sylvan Lake resident Virginia Lynn has released a book entitled The Iron Petunia that contains selected columns she wrote over an eight-year span back in the 1980s for the Wainwright Star Chronicle. Mark Weber/Sylvan Lake News
Sylvan Lake resident releases engaging book of published columns

Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service (Advocate file photo)
Updated: Sylvan Lake urgent care centre shortens hours again because of doctor shortage

Pictured here are Zoe Smibert and Sarain Frank Soonias - both part of the Sylvan Lake Theatre Company. Photo submitted
Sylvan Lake Theatre Company continues to flourish

Pop-up banner image