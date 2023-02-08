Canadians will hold provinces accountable for proposed health deals: health minister

Federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos says it will largely be up to the public to hold provinces accountable for meeting goals of the proposed health-care deal that Ottawa is offering premiers.

Duclos and Mental Health and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett plan to write to the provincial health ministers seeking some clarity on their positions.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau presented a federal offer to the premiers Tuesday that would see transfers to the provinces rise by $196 billion over the next 10 years.

The proposal falls well short of the demand from the provinces for the federal government to shoulder a much greater share of health-care spending.

The offer includes $25 billion for tailored deals for each province to target major health-care issues, on condition that they provide a plan, set measurable targets and report publicly on their progress.

In an interview today, Duclos says it will be up to Canadians to judge whether that progress is enough.