Anthony Rota leaves the speakers entrance of West Block after announcing his resignation as Speaker of House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Candidates for House Speaker make their pitches in historic mid-session election

Seven candidates vying to be the next House of Commons Speaker made their pitch to MPs on Tuesday ahead of a historic vote, with all saying they want to restore confidence in Parliament.

Liberal MP Sean Casey said there needs to be a reset in the House when it comes to decorum, while Liberal MP Alexandra Mendès said more than anything, civility is needed.

Nova Scotia Conservative MP Chris d’Entremont said it’s important for him to protect the right of MPs to speak in the House, and that his calm French-Canadian demeanour is right for the job.

Liberal MP Greg Fergus, whom the Tories perceive as the prime minister’s choice, said every MP in the chamber has more in common than they care to admit and that he will lead firmly, thoughtfully and collaboratively.

Green Party Leader Elizabeth May, who delivered her speech virtually due to health issues, said she is running so that she can make her concerns known: that the next Speaker must follow the rules.

Liberal MP Peter Schiefke promised that if he’s elected he would create a policy around due diligence for guests of the Speaker in the House of Commons. He also said if he were elected, he would apologize to his counterpart in Ukraine for the issue that led to his predecessor’s resignation.

Anthony Rota stepped down from the role a week ago amid international controversy over his actions during a recent visit by Ukraine’s president.

Rota invited a veteran who served in a Nazi unit in the Second World War to the House of Commons chamber, and asked parliamentarians and dignitaries to applaud the man as a hero.

The results of Tuesday’s vote is expected later in the day. The election is considered rare because it’s happening mid-sitting and not after an election.

Early Tuesday morning, Liberal MPs gathered for an early caucus meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss the vote.

