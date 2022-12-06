The corporate logo for forest products producer Canfor Corp. is shown. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Canfor temporarily reducing Canadian production due to weak market conditions

Canfor Corp. is temporarily reducing its Canadian production due to what it says are very weak market conditions.

The Vancouver-based company says there will be curtailments at all of its solid wood facilities in B.C. and Alberta.

It says the move will reduce production by about 150 million board feet in December and January.

Canfor chief executive Don Kayne says the company will work to mitigate the impact on employees by providing support and identifying meaningful work during the downtime.

The curtailments will begin to be implemented on Dec. 19 and range from one to four weeks across its Canadian operations.

Canfor says it will continue to adjust operating rates to align with market conditions and anticipates that the majority of its B.C. facilities will operate below full capacity in the new year.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Habs’ Price apologizes for timing of pro-gun post, honours 1989 massacre victims
Next story
Most unused COVID-19 vaccines will expire at the end of the year: auditor general

Just Posted

(Josh Berson photo)
SLAACS temporarily closed due to staffing

Nate Horner
Feeder Association Loan Guarantee Program to receive $50 million increase

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?

HJ Cody School is fundraising for a new score clock in the gym, for basketball and volleyball games. (File photo)
HJ Cody fundraising for score clock