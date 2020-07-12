Canmore RCMP respond to multiple hiking injury calls this weekend

EMS and RCMP responded to three separate and unrelated hiking accidents in Kananaskis Country.

July 11, 2020, Canmore RCMP, Kananaskis Public Safety and Kananaskis Emergency Services responded to multiple separate injury calls sustained on and near Mount Yamnuska in Kananaskis Country, off Highway 1A near Canmore, Alta.

Just after 2 p.m. Canmore RCMP, Kananaskis Public Safety and Kananaskis Emergency Services responded to a call for an injured hiker. A 30-year-old Calgary male was hiking in the scree section of a popular trail when he sustained injuries after falling approximately 20 feet.

Bystanders in the area immediately jumped in to assist the injured hiker. Within minutes of the initial fall several boulders from the scree slope above dislodged, striking the hiker and bystanders. The injured hiker suffered a head injury as a result of the boulders falling. Bystanders initiated first aid and other life saving measures.

Canmore RCMP, Kananaskis Public Safety, EMS, Alpine Helicopters, STARS Air Ambulance and RCMP were dispatched to help the 30-year-old injured male, who unfortunately, despite all life saving measures succumbed to his injuries.

Canmore RCMP wish to extend their condolences to the hiker’s family.

Later that afternoon Canmore RCMP, Kananaskis Public Safety, Kananaskis Emergency Services, Alpine Helicopters, and EMS later responded to two additional, separate and unrelated hiking incidents.

At approximately 4:10 p.m. they were called to assisted a 24-year-old male who sustained a head injury following a fall on the scree slope. He was transported by ground ambulance to Calgary with undetermined injuries.

Just before 7 p.m. EMS responded to an additional call for a hiker suffering from a fracture.