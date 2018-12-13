Cannabis gift ideas for this holiday season

Looking for a unique gift for the cannabis lover on your holiday list? Robin Ellins from Toronto’s Friendly Stranger Cannabis Culture Shop highlights the latest trends in pot accessories.
The Canadian Press
Put the green in happy holidays, now that cannabis is legal in Canada
Looking for a unique gift for the cannabis lover on your holiday list? Robin Ellins from Toronto’s Friendly Stranger Cannabis Culture Shop highlights the latest trends in pot accessories.
The Canadian Press
The Town presented the proposed 2019 Budget at an open house on Dec. 11 at Good Earth Coffeehouse
Applications are due Jan. 1st, 2019
The Pirates won versus the Westlock Warriors on Dec. 9
The annual charity drive took place on Dec. 8 on 47 Avenue between Shoppers and McDonald’s.
The Sylvan Lake Spray Park Committee is hosting the Kids Countdown Party fundraiser on Dec. 31
Put the green in happy holidays, now that cannabis is legal in Canada
Keremeos gas station attendant tells story about man with gun coming to store
Some call it environmental grief, some call it solastalgia — a word coined for a feeling of homesickness when home changes around you.
Cohen was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for an array of crimes.
The Senate and House of Commons are moving into temporary homes for the next decade as a result of long-planned and badly needed renovations to the Centre Block.
EU leaders gather for a two-day summit, beginning Thursday, which will center on the Brexit negotiations.
Local authorities increase death toll to three, including 13 wounded and five in serious condition
Michael Spavor, founder of a non-profit that organizes cultural-exchange trips to North Korea, “is presently missing in China”
May won the vote of 317 Conservative legislators with a 200-117 tally
Sixteen people died and 13 others were injured in the collision at an intersection north of Tisdale
Applications are due Jan. 1st, 2019
May won the vote of 317 Conservative legislators with a 200-117 tally
Michael Spavor, founder of a non-profit that organizes cultural-exchange trips to North Korea, “is presently missing in China”
Put the green in happy holidays, now that cannabis is legal in Canada
The Senate and House of Commons are moving into temporary homes for the next decade as a result of long-planned and badly needed renovations to the Centre Block.
Local authorities increase death toll to three, including 13 wounded and five in serious condition