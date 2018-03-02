Black Press Files

Cannabis survey now available from the Town

Sylvan Lake wants to know what the people want to see with municipal rules and bylaws

The Town of Sylvan Lake been preparing for months for the upcoming legalization of marijuana.

However, very little could be done until both the Federal and Provincial Governments put guidelines and their own rules in place.

Now it is the responsibility of the Town to govern how cannabis will be regulated at a municipal level within the set rules and regulations set by the Province.

READ MORE: Background checks required for retail cannabis locations

Legal age for consumption of cannabis will be 18

The municipality will now develop bylaws and policies to regulate business, and public consumption, as well as to educate and enforce regulations.

The federal bill to legalize non-medical cannabis and the provincial bill, An Act to Reduce Cannabis and Alcohol Impaired Driving, both set into place rules and regulations municipalities have to abide by when creating their own policies.

With these frameworks now in place, Sylvan Lake is looking for feedback from the town.

An online survey is now available at the Town’s website.

Specifically, the Town is looking for feedback on:

  • rules/regulations required for businesses operating within the municipality
  • rules/regulations relating to public consumption
  • enforcement of municipal, provincial and federal legalized recreational cannabis.

The town will be able to give specific rules and restrictions for retail locations, including where they are not allowed to operate.

At the municipal level the Town of Sylvan Lake will be responsible for: retail locations and rules, public consumption, land use and zoning and education.

For those looking to open a retail cannabis location in Sylvan Lake, it is important to note the Town is not currently accepting applications as items such as separation distances and proposed zones are still in a draft state.


megan.roth@sylvanlakenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Federal budget details slower than expected trickle of infrastructure money
Next story
BREAKING: RCMP investigate social media threat made to Hunting Hills School

Just Posted

Michelle Salt heads to second Paralympic Games

Michelle Salt placed ninth at her first Paralympic Games in 2014

Cannabis survey now available from the Town

Sylvan Lake wants to know what the people want to see with municipal rules and bylaws

Photo: H.J. Cody Senior Girls win against Camrose

The girls took an early lead and won 50-36 in their Feb. 28 game

Students learn from Science Alberta Network

Manuel Juarez from Science Alberta Network taught Grade 5 students from EMTS

Sylvan Laker Joan Barnes seeks to become UCP candidate

Barnes has registered with Elections Alberta for the Sylvan Lake-Innisfail constituency

PHOTOS: Pink Shirt Day celebrated around Sylvan Lake

Students from many of the schools in Sylvan Lake donned pink shirts Feb. 28

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Structure fire in Red Deer’s Blindman Industrial Park

Neighbouring businesses evacuated due to smoke

BREAKING: RCMP investigate social media threat made to Hunting Hills School

Red Deer RCMP have one youth in custody

Harvey Weinstein ‘Casting Couch’ statue debuts pre-Oscars

A golden statue of a bathrobe-clad Harvey Weinstein appeared close to the site of Sunday’s Academy Awards.

Hedley returns to the stage with no apologies

Hedley returns with no apologies, sexually-charged banter in first concert since hiatus announcement

Federal budget details slower than expected trickle of infrastructure money

New figures in this week’s federal budget suggest billions of dollars from the Liberal government’s vaunted infrastructure program now won’t be spent

Economy expands 1.7% in fourth quarter of 2017

Economy expands 1.7% in fourth quarter of 2017 to cap off year of 3% growth

Edmonton hostage taker eligible for release

Patrick Clayton was given an 11-year sentence and granted day parole in 2015

Most Read