Staff work in a marijuana grow room that can be viewed by at the new visitors centre at Canopy Growth’s Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Canopy Growth Corp. says it is ceasing operating at five facilities across the country and laying off 220 workers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Staff work in a marijuana grow room that can be viewed by at the new visitors centre at Canopy Growth’s Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Canopy Growth Corp. says it is ceasing operating at five facilities across the country and laying off 220 workers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Canopy Growth to close five facilities across Canada, lay off 220 workers

The company says about 220 employees will be impacted by the closures

Canopy Growth Corp. says it is ceasing operating at five facilities across the country and laying off more than 200 workers.

The Smiths Falls, Ont-based cannabis company says it will end operations at sites in St. John’s, Fredericton, Edmonton, Bowmanville, Ont. and at an outdoor grow facility in Saskatchewan.

The company says about 220 employees will be impacted by the closures.

Canopy chief executive David Klein says the moves will help save between $150 million and $200 million and accelerate the company’s path to profitability.

He also says Canopy will record pre-tax charges between $350 million and $400 million in the third and fourth quarters of its fiscal 2021.

According to Klein, the production site cuts impact about 17 per cent of the company’s enclosed facilities in Canada and 100 per cent of its outdoor sites.

“We are confident that our remaining sites will be able to produce the quantity and quality of cannabis required to meet current and future demand,” he said in statement.

“This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is the right one. I want to thank all of the employees impacted by this decision for their efforts in helping build Canopy Growth.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
One confirmed case of COVID-19 at Rimbey’s Valley View Manor
Next story
Wealth tax could fund $20B in aid, child care for 1.3M impoverished Canadian kids: report

Just Posted

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided more details about the government’s plan over the next four weeks to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
COVD-19 vaccine to be available in Alberta next week

Doctors, ICU nurses and long-term care workers first in line

File Photo
Sylvan Lake’s lighthouse: The only inland lighthouse between the Pacific Coast and Lake Winnipeg

The Sylvan Lake Rotary Club is selling a limited number of granite stones around the lighthouse

Maple Ridge will be getting a new ACT team to help people with severe mental health challenges. (Black Press)
AHS: Helping manage anxiety after loss

Tips on how to manage worry and anxiety

Alberta premier Jason Kenney imposed stricter measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by the Government of Alberta)
Kenney enacts stricter COVID-19 measures

New measures start Saturday at midnight

An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room, rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., on Aug. 11. Deng Mabiour pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in court on Monday. (File photo by The Canadian Press)
Man pleads not guilty to first-degree murder in Red Deer doctor’s death

Dr. Walter Reynolds was fatally wounded in his walk-in clinic in August

(Libreshot.com)
Wealth tax could fund $20B in aid, child care for 1.3M impoverished Canadian kids: report

Indigenous children experienced higher than average rates of child poverty

Healthcare workers at St. Paul’s Hospital acknowledge applause and cheers from people outside the hospital, as a convoy of first responders with lights and sirens activated parade past to show support for the hospital staff, in Vancouver, British Columbia, April 5, 2020. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
‘Claps that Count’: Canadian nurses launch unique fundraising campaign

‘Claps that Counts’ offers a tangible way to support nurses by listening to a one-minute track

Staff work in a marijuana grow room that can be viewed by at the new visitors centre at Canopy Growth’s Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ont., Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Canopy Growth Corp. says it is ceasing operating at five facilities across the country and laying off 220 workers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Canopy Growth to close five facilities across Canada, lay off 220 workers

The company says about 220 employees will be impacted by the closures

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
One confirmed case of COVID-19 at Rimbey’s Valley View Manor

As COVID-19 cases rise within and surrounding the Town of Rimbey, the town is following all provincial mandates

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, as the U.K. health authorities rolled out a national mass vaccination program. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)
Health Canada authorizes use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Canada becomes third country after the U.K. and Bahrain to approve the Pfizer vaccine

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP was called to a report of a fight at an Okanagan Landing Halloween party Saturday, Oct. 31, but issued the homeowner a ticket under the COVID-19 Related Measures Act for having too many people at the party. (Black Press file photo)
Alberta man charged with assault after Indigenous man beaten, car rear-ended

RCMP in Airdrie have laid charges after the Indigenous man says his car was rear-ended and he was beaten with a baton

Calgary Police Service insignia and rank are shown on an officer in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Calgary police say they have charged a man for murder in connection to a double homicide dating back more than 20 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police lay murder charges more than 2 decades after men shot in home

Investigators say they believe the motive for the killings is associated with marijuana being sold out of the home

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney makes an announcement at a news conference in Calgary on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. Kenney is to speak to Alberta’s COVID-19 situation a day after his chief medical officer of health said recent measures to contain the skyrocketing spread of the novel coronavirus are failing. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Todd Korol
‘Stronger action:’ Many businesses to close as Alberta tightens COVID restrictions

Alberta, once a national leader in COVID-19 prevention, has been in free fall for over a month

Most Read