File photo

CARA approaching Sylvan Lake 2020 housing market with ‘guarded optimism’

Allan Melbourne, president of the Central Alberta Realtors Association, says it’s a buyer’s market

Realtors in Sylvan Lake are cautiously optimistic after a slight down turn in the local housing market in 2019.

Allan Melbourne, president of the Central Alberta Realtors Association, said there was very little change year over year, but there was a slight drop.

There were 252 listings in 2019, down from the roughly 280 listings in 2018.

“The number of active listings is down, which is a good thing, but we are not anywhere close to a balanced market,” Melbourne said.

A balanced market would see somewhere between 20 and 40 per cent of the active listings sell each month.

Currently the Sylvan Lake market sees roughly six and a half per cent of active listings sell each month.

“We have more houses on the market than we have buyers for. It is definitely a buyers market in Sylvan Lake,” Melbourne said.

The housing market was down for the fifth consecutive year in 2019, but it wasn’t the worst of the last five years.

While no major improvements are expected in 2020, Melbourne says there is room for “guarded optimism.”

There have been some positives that have happened in the last year, and a lot of possibilities for growth should some factors come to fruition.

Activity in pipelines have increased slightly over the last year, as well as modest increases in the price of oil, which for towns that rely on the oil industry are positive movements.

The Federal Government also announced upcoming changes to the mortgage stress test which will give regions the ability to alter it to better represent its residents.

“The mortgage stress test did what it was supposed to do, which was to slow down the markets in Toronto and Vancouver. However, they didn’t think of the effect it would have in other markets.

“It affected Alberta worse than any other province, I think,” Melbourne said.

Melbourne continued to say there are a lot of big maybe’s on the table that need to see follow through if the markets are expected to greatly improve.

“I’ve a glass-half-full kind of guy, so I like to look at the positives. Will it be terrific, no I don’t think so, but I think it will be at least a bit better,” Melbourne said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Questions surrounding cause of plane crash stir fear, confusion among mourners

Just Posted

Canada Safety Council reminds drivers to avoid distractions while driving

Distractions, according the Canada Safety Council are dangerous, careless and preventable

Sylvan Lake looks to support sustainability, focusing on core infrastructure in 2020

Sylvan Lake Mayor Sean McIntyre says the Town will continue the work which began in 2019

2020 executive board installed at Sylvan Lake Legion

The new Legion and Ladies Auxiliary board set to continue growth in membership and events in 2020

Trauma supports in place at Sylvan Lake schools in wake of student’s death

Brooke-Lynn Longman died while a patient at the Edmonton Stollery hospital after cardiac arrest

Temperatures to plummet as Sylvan Lake and Eckville head into the weekend

The area is expected to see daytime high of around -30C this weekend and into next week

Fashion Fridays: What you need to ditch and buy this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Bank of Canada to seek nominations for who should be on the new $5 bill

Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Canada’s first francophone prime minister, is currently featured on the $5 note

How a missile might have shot a plane down in Iran, and what a probe will look for

At least 63 Canadians and 75 more people heading across to Canada were aboard the plane.

Crews respond to explosion at Parcels Trucking UPDATED

Explosion happened in the late morning in the east industrial park UPDATED

GoFundMe set up for Lacombe family grieving loss of 22-year-old son

$4,650 has been raised so far to support Adam and Wendy Buyar

Newlyweds, professors, students among Edmonton victims of plane crash in Iran

Couple had gone home over the holidays to get married. Some wedding guests were also on the flight

Prince Harry and Meghan to ‘step back’ as senior UK royals

The couple said they would work to become financially independent

RCMP confirms break and enter at Gull Lake’s Wooden Shoe

Blackfalds RCMP are currently investigating the file

Iran says Ukrainian plane was on fire, tried to turn back before crash

176 people were killed when the plane crashed outside of Tehran

Most Read