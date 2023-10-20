Cardiology clinic becomes first in Saskatchewan to opt out of public health care

A cardiology clinic in Saskatchewan, the birthplace of medicare, has opted out of the publicly funded heath-care system.

Dr. Jeffrey Wilkinson, who runs the South Saskatchewan Heart Clinic in Moose Jaw, says he believes it is the first clinic to do so since universal health care was introduced in 1962.

He says it has become too operationally and financially difficult to keep operating under the public system.

Wilkinson says Saskatchewan Health pays 20 to 40 per cent less than neighbouring Alberta and Manitoba for common cardiac procedures and his clinic’s advocacy on improvements to fee-for-service rates hasn’t received any response from the government.

No one from the government could immediately be reached for comment, but it told Discover Moose Jaw in a statement that physicians are able to opt out of the publicly funded system.

It notes, however, that it is the first time that a Saskatchewan physician has chosen to take that step.

The Saskatchewan government adds in the statement that it pays fair compensation for cardiologists.