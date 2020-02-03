(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)

Career Assistance Network offers supports to Lacombe, Ponoka, Sylvan Lake

Services being offered to unemployed 18 to 24-year-olds

Those struggling to find employment in central Alberta now have another option.

Shaune Fandrey, owner and director of Career Assistance Network, recently announced their grand opening and new services available to unemployed central Albertans between the ages of 18 to 24.

“We offer career workshops, training programs, one-on-one employment services, essential skills literacy training and first aide courses. If it helps people get employed, we do it,” she said.

The Career Assistance Network is a private business, but recently received a Alberta Government contract to offer these specific services to this demographic.

“A lot of our programs are government sponsored by either the feds or the Province. That is is a substantial benefit because the majority of our clientele are unemployed. They can access services for free,” Fandrey said.

The grand opening for the network was help Jan. 31 from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. and all the new services are designed to alleviate a growing youth unemployment rate.

“Right now our youth unemployment rate in Alberta is 15.5 per cent. By gender, it is almost 19 per cent for males. What that means one in five young men between the ages of 18 to 24 are unemployed right now.

“Females in that same age bracket are recording an unemployment rate around 10.4 per cent. In response to that, the government is offering specific supports for 18 to 25-years-olds.”

Part of the service is a self-help bay, which is staffed by network employees.

“Any individual can come in and access photocopying or fax, telephone and if they want to do their resume or cover letter — we have computers and staff member to help them,” she said. “They can also access those services through an employment specialist.

“We help folks with things like online applications and anything else they may need. We do interview prep with them if they want to do mock interviews.”

The network also allows employers to advertise and take part in hiring and job fairs. The network also is flexible for job seekers throughout the region.

”Folks in that area that meet this criteria do not have to come to us. We recognize that there are transportation barriers for people unemployed in rural Alberta. My consultants will actually go out to them,” she said.

For more information, you can log on to https://www.rdcan.ca.


todd.vaughan@lacombeexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Toronto-bound Air Canada plane makes emergency landing at Madrid airport
Next story
Alberta can get up to $2B a year in better value for health care: report

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Legion awards poster and literary contest winners

The 2019 Remembrance Day Poster and Literary Contest winners received their awards on Feb. 1

Canadian Cattle Commission working to change views on beef

Doug Sawyer says he wants to change labels on vegetarian products that use the word meat

Sylvan Lake Atom B Lakers win gold at home tournament

The Lakers won four straight games to take the top spot in the tournament

Start a smoke-free and vape-free life

Alberta Health Services gives a few tips for those looking to give up their smoking habit

Ecole Fox Run School students learning to become Community Helpers

The AHS Community Helpers Program teaches students it is OK to talk about mental health and suicide

VIDEO: WHO working with Google to combat coronavirus misinformation

A number of misleading claims and hoaxes about the virus have circulated online

Non-citizen parents allowed to return home with Canadian children from Wuhan

More than 300 people are asking Canada to fly them home from Wuhan

Alberta can get up to $2B a year in better value for health care: report

The report says Alberta spends 43 per cent of its budget on health

Toronto-bound Air Canada plane makes emergency landing at Madrid airport

Madrid residents posted videos online showing a plane flying unusually low

Climate activist Greta Thunberg nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

The teen has encouraged students to skip school to join protests demanding faster action on climate change

Chiefs beat 49ers 31-20 to win Super Bowl 54

Kansas City scores 21 unanswered points in fourth quarter

Canadian evacuees from China to be quarantined at Ontario military base

The number of Canadians who want to flee the Chinese province afflicted by the virus climbed to 325

Trial to begin for man charged in death of four-year-old daughter in Calgary

The child was found in cardiac arrest at the home

More Canadians request flight out of Wuhan as coronavirus kills outside China

More than 300 Canadians now want a flight out of China

Most Read