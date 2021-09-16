Carl Kalveram running for council

Having experienced numerous flavours of life, Sylvan Lake resident Carl Kalveram is running for a seat on town council, bringing a wealthy of worldliness to the table.

Kalveram shared that his motivation to run for council is purely based on his passion for the community of Sylvan Lake, which has been his home for over 15 years. He added, “I feel our town has its own heartbeat. We as a community band together when times are tough, we group together to help others in need. I have always stood up to be a voice for people that are afraid to speak, and together we can do better.”

Moving to Sylvan Lake with his wife about 17 years ago, Kalveram shared that they were instantly attracted by the small town feel and its relaxed pace. “This town has been incredible. I’ve been able to build close friendships with many strangers and neighbours alike. I’ve watched these friends have kids, raise them, send them off to school, even to college…it’s incredible.”

Kalveram successfully runs his oilfield supply business, Red-L Distributors, out of Red Deer. He shared about his past life, “I have lived a complicated life filled with many experiences, being homeless, being incarcerated, being in a hate group for many years.” Over time, facing life head on, Kalveram shared that he learnt to channel his focus towards working for the betterment of others.

“I stand up for others that may not be comfortable doing so as much as I can. They are my neighbours, in our community, and i will always look after their best interests,” Kalveram shared.

If elected, Kalveram shared that economic recovery would be one of his top mandates. “We, as a group of council members, need to make a plan to attract more businesses to Sylvan Lake to generate tax revenue and growth,” he added.

Seniors lifestyle is another pressing issue that Kalveram said he aims to improve. He also aspires to improve facilities for dog owners in town. He hopes to make additions such as adding trees and a water feature to the existing dog park, and allow space for dogs to access the lake.

“I want to end division, and focus on working together to be better. We are a community that comes together and can do great things, and I want to be a part of that,” Kalveram concluded.

electionsylvanlake