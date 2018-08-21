Case of truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos crash adjourned until October

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death, other charges

The case of a Calgary truck driver charged in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash has been adjourned until October.

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, who is 29, is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death and 13 counts of dangerous driving causing bodily injury.

Sidhu did not appear in court in Melfort, Sask., and his lawyer was connected by phone.

Sidhu was released on $1,000 bail in July under conditions he not drive and surrender his passport.

Sixteen people, including 10 players, were killed and 13 players were injured when the junior hockey team’s bus and a transport truck driven by Sidhu crashed at a rural Saskatchewan intersection on April 6.

The team was on its way to a playoff game.

Sidhu was not hurt in the crash.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sylvan Lake Community Partners starting Tools for School program
Next story
Liberals unveil poverty plan with lofty goals, but no new spending

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake Community Partners starting Tools for School program

Community Partners is now accepting donations for the new program

Smiles Thru Lindsey Foundation hosting a drive-in movie fundraiser

Excitement building as the big event draws closer

WATCH: Jazz at The Lake draws a crowd for the 16th year

The annual Jazz at the Lake Festival returned to Sylvan Lake Aug. 17-19

Military Vehicle Display and Swap Meet will bring over 40 military vehicle displays

People from across Alberta will head to Red Deer for 2nd annual event

Beach Buddy Program brings reading lakeside

Beach Buddy Program is run through the Sylvan Lake Municipal Library during the summer months

UPDATED: Gord Bamford Foundation Charity Gala brings the stars to Central Alberta

The Gala raises money for various children’s charities throughout Canada

Former Trump aide Paul Manafort found guilty of eight charges

A mistrial has been declared for the other 10 charges against him

Canada’s team chasing elusive gold medal at women’s baseball World Cup

Canada, ranked No. 2 behind Japan, opens play Wednesday against No. 10 Hong Kong

WATCH: Paradise Shore’s lawyer granted adjournment of SDAB hearing

Appellant asks for stop work order of RV development

Kim XO is Black Press Media’s fashionista

Starting Sept. 7, stylist Kim XO will host Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on Black Press Media

Feds agree to look at easing jury secrecy as part of review

At issue is a law that forbids jurors from talking about closed-door deliberations

Liberals unveil poverty plan with lofty goals, but no new spending

Government’s goal is to lift 2.1 million people out of poverty by 2030

Surf’s up in California, where it’s now the official sport

Grab a board, catch a wave and find yourself, ‘sittin’ on top of the world’

Case of truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos crash adjourned until October

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu is charged with 16 counts of dangerous driving causing death, other charges

Most Read