Castor firefighter killed in the line-of-duty

When a first responder heads out the door to respond to an emergency call it is never a given that they will make it home.

Sadly, tragedy struck the members of Castor Volunteer Fire Rescue on Feb. 4, 2022, as they were responding to a call on Highway 599 in treacherous conditions.

Around supper time, the volunteers had been dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 599 at Range Road 123.

The roads were, according to reports, “extremely icy” and the volunteers never arrived.

Instead, they ended up responding to a call of their own.

“One of our trucks lost control on the ice and rolled,” said Castor Mayor Richard Elhard, in a written statement posted to Facebook on Feb. 5, 2022.

“As a result, our Fire Chief, Patrick Kelly, was injured. We pray for his speedy recovery. Tragically firefighter Stephen Rayfield did not survive the horrific event.”

Chief Kelly was transported to Red Deer for assessment and was back home as of press time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rayfield family,” said Elhard.

“This has been a traumatic event for all our firefighters and their families. So, please support them in any way you can in the coming days.”

