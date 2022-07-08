Castor Trap Club holds 35th Annual Trophy Shoot

The weather couldn’t keep the clay pigeons from taking flight in the Castor Trap Club’s 35th Annual Trophy Shoot.

Held at the trap range adjacent to the Castor Airport, the event was held on the weekend of June 17 to 19 in less than ideal weather conditions.

According to organizers Don and Donna Checkel the grounds were soggy and the winds were high, but that did not keep away the 23 entrants from around the province from as far away as Grande Prairie and Medicine Hat.

The highest overall winner was Barry Johnston of Cochrane, who shot 439 of 500 clay targets out of the sky. According to Don Checkel, the Castor Trap Shoot was Johnston’s fourth highest overall win so far in 2022.

Closer to home, the Castor Trap Club highest overall shooter of the weekend was Andrew Boxma who blasted 414 of 500 clay targets out of the sky.

Overall, the competitors took part in seven events spread over the three days. While no trophies were offered for day one of shooting, trophies were up for grabs beginning with event three on day two.

The event three singles champion was Lorne Unschied who shot 97 of 100 clay targets.

In event four, the handicap round where the better shooters are placed further from the target launch point, Garry Magnusson was the overall champ downing 84 of 100 clay pigeons.

Finishing off day two was event five, the doubles event. In the doubles event, two birds are shot simultaneously. The event five champion was Kevin Hammel, downing 98 of 100 targets.

On day three, festivities picked up with event six, another singles round which was taken by Johnston who downed 98 out of 100 targets.

To finish things off was event seven, another handicap round. Kevin Houchin took the round with 88 of 100 targets knocked out of the sky.

As usual, the Castor Trap Club put on a meal for all the shooters on the Saturday night. This year the meal was sweet and sour ribs with all the fixings.

The Castor Trap Club shoots regularly on Wednesday evenings and Sunday afternoons. For those looking for more information on the sport, or looking to join the club, contact Don Checkel at 403-882-3238.

