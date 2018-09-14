The Bulldog Mountain wildfire has prompted evacuation orders and alerts in the area north and west of Castlegar. (BC Wildfire photo)

Caution urged as people head back into wildfire affected areas in B.C.

As the wildfire season comes to an end, hunters, nature lovers are cautioned about using the back country

Even as the wildfire season comes to an end, hunters, nature lovers and anyone else heading back into the areas burned by British Columbia wildfires are urged to use caution.

The Ministry of Forests says in a news release that more than 9,450 square kilometres of forest and grassland burned, leaving behind a number of safety hazards for those out in the affected areas.

RELATED: Evacuation alert, order rscinded for Tweedsmuir Complex fires

The dangers include damaged trees falling over, hard-to-detect ash pits that remain hot long after a fire has died down, unstable terrain, increased potential for landslides and water runoff, damaged trail surfaces, and burned fencing that allows livestock to get on to roadways.

The BC Wildfire Service says the dangers after a fire may last for two years or more while the risk of floods or debris flows might last longer.

RELATED: Red Cross distributing cleanup kits south of Burns Lake

Although several regions have seen cooler and wetter weather, some fire restrictions remain in place in Kamloops, Southeast and Cariboo fire centres.

The Cariboo Regional District has also lifted the four remaining evacuation alerts in the region.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police watchdog called in to probe alleged assaults linked to hydro projects
Next story
42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

Just Posted

Shayne Gulka sentenced two years for participation in 2006 Eckville murder

Gulka will face prison time after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact to murder

Red Deer County introduces new agriculture contest for youth

Participants can submit and article or video about the topic by Dec. 1, 2018.

Sylvan Lake hosting first-ever Flannel and Feast Festival

The festival is on Sat., Sept. 29 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Red Deer County searching for volunteer firefighters

The deadline for applications is Oct. 12, 2018.

Leslieville slo-pitch tournament raises more than $14,000 for breast cancer research

The seventh annual slo-pitch tournament for cancer research was held Sept. 7-9.

Fashion Fridays: Fall fashion basics

Kim XO, lets you in on the latest fall fashion trends on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

42 Order of Canada recipients from B.C. urge feds to cancel pipeline expansion

Letter says Federal Court of Appeal decision is an opportunity to reconsider the project altogether

Caution urged as people head back into wildfire affected areas in B.C.

As the wildfire season comes to an end, hunters, nature lovers are cautioned about using the back country

Police watchdog called in to probe alleged assaults linked to hydro projects

Manitoba RCMP have called in the OPP to investigate the Crown utility’s work sites in the 1960s and 1970s

Feds spend $117M to restore rail service to Churchill, MB

The rail line is the only land link to the subarctic town of 900 people, and was washed out by heavy flooding in 2017

VW to stop making iconic Beetle next summer

The Beetle was introduced in Germany in 1938 and came to the U.S. 11 years later

Suspicious activity links Ponoka man to property crimes

Ponoka RCMP conduct search warrant and recover several items including firearms and ammunition

Ghomeshi reflects on fallout from trial in The New York Review of Books

Essay marks the first time Ghomeshi has addressed the trial publicly

Supreme Court sides with Rogers in illegal movie downloading case

9-0 decision could end up saving Rogers and other internet providers many thousands of dollars

Most Read