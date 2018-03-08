Celebrate your favourite volunteer

The deadline for Volunteer Awards nominations is March 23

It’s getting close to that time of year again when Sylvan Lake celebrates the contribution volunteers make to their town. The Volunteer Gala and Awards Evening is April 21 at the Sylvan Lake Family & Community Centre.

Guests will be treated to a meal catered by Bob Ronnie Catering. Entertainment will be provided by Bonnie Kilroe, who will perform her one-woman, award winning act, Celebrity Imposters.

Volunteers will be awarded in the following categories and with these qualifications as listed in the nomination package:

  • Distinguished Volunteer Service l Mayor’s Award – given to a person demonstrating extraordinary commitment to volunteering, made a positive impact to the community of Sylvan Lake, and has provided a long-term commitment to volunteering efforts in Sylvan Lake for a minimum of four years.
  • Volunteer of the Year l Town Council’s Award – given to a person demonstrating extraordinary commitment to volunteering in 2017.
  • Health Communities Initiative Cup – given to a group, organization or committee whose collaboration has enhanced the social, economic and/or leisure health of the Sylvan Lake community for today and the future.
  • Community Mentorship Award – given to a person demonstrating outstanding mentorship, support and leadership to children, youth, or adults in the community.
  • Community Champion – given to a person embracing the spirit of the community through innovation or leadership of activities such as fundraising historical preservation or environmental stewardship.

Tickets are $10 and are now available until April 6 at the Family & Community Centre- 4725 43 Street, Sylvan Lake.

To nominate a volunteer, visit the Town website for the award nomination form that can be faxed, emailed or delivered to the Community Centre.

The deadline for nominating your favourite volunteer is March 23.


