A Cenovus logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Calgary, Alta., November 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Cenovus reports second quarter profits down, lowers upstream production guidance

Cenovus Energy Inc. lowered its upstream production guidance for the year as it reported a second-quarter profit of $866 million, down from $2.4 billion in the same quarter last year.

The profit amounted to 44 cents per diluted share, down from $1.19 per diluted share a year earlier, while revenue for the quarter totalled $12.2 billion, down from $19.2 billion in the same three months of 2022.

Cenovus says upstream production in the second quarter was 729,900 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from 761,500 a year earlier, as the company experienced production impacts due to Alberta wildfire activity and planned maintenance.

Downstream throughput was 537,800 barrels per day compared with 457,300 in the same quarter last year.

In its guidance for the year, the company says it now expects upstream production for 2023 to be between 775,000 and 795,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, down from its outlook last quarter of between 790,000 and 810,000

The company maintained its guidance for downstream throughput to between 580,000 and 610,000 barrels per day.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfire crews fight wildfire with fire to protect, secure Cranbrook, B.C. airport
Next story
Supreme Court won’t hear appeal of ex-construction boss convicted of corruption

Just Posted

The mural installment by the Moon and Lotus on 50 A Ave. is one of two murals that are being installed this summer as part of the Town’s mural project. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
A new mural has been installed in downtown Sylvan Lake

(Advocate file photo)
Sylvan Lake Advanced Ambulatory Care Service closed July 26 and temporarily on July 28

The U17B Storm won bronze during the Provincial games held in Lloydminster. (photo from the Sylvan Lake Minor Ball Facebook page)
Three Sylvan Lake softball teams take home provincial medals

Rev. John Yoos. (submitted photo)
Sylvan Lakers remember former Memorial Church minister John Yoos