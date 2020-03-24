Central Alberta artists can decorate a boot to promote the CFR

Central Alberta artists can spend all their extra time at home dreaming up creative way of boosting the Canadian Finals Rodeo.

“Let your imaginations run wild and western,” states a call for the Cowboy Kicks contest.

Red Deer-area artists have until April 30 to submit three examples of their work and an idea for a theme for decorating a boot for a CFR promotion.

Six large cowboy boots (four foot high) and 14 small boots (1.5 foot high) are being created out of paintable Fibreglass. The idea is to decorate these boots with original, colourful art and then auction them off to local businesses this fall.

The boots can be used in business promotions of the CFR. (One of the small boots will be painted live during the Nov. 3 to 8 CFR to generate interest for next year’s rodeo).

As well as supporting a worthy local event, artists will have their work seen by some 500 people at the auction, and there will be $750 honorariums for painting a large boot and $400 for a small one.

“We are open to traditional and non-traditional takes on the rodeo theme,” say organizers.

The Fibreglass boots will be ready for painting by May and are to be submitted by Aug. 15 to Westerner Park.

Proposals should be submitted to the Cowboy Kicks Committee , c/o Christine Aldous, Westerner Park, 4847A-19th St., Red Deer, T4R 2N7, or by email to askus@westernerpark.ca.

pro rodeo