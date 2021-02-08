Central Alberta author recognized by Canada Book Awards

The self-published book is intended for ages three to eight

‘We Need More Toilet Paper’ author Christine Orme with two of her cairn terriers, Ripley and PJ. Contributed photo

A Ponoka author has received an award for a book she wrote last year.

Christine Orme wrote We Need More Toilet Paper to create a story that can explain how children can remain safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, she learned her work was one of the winners at the Canada Book Awards, which is a program that recognizes and promotes the work of Canadian authors.

“I found out about (the Canada Book Awards) when I saw a lady had posted about it on Facebook – her book was going through the program,” Orme said.

“I Googled it and figured, ‘What the heck?’ It was free to enter and it was for Canadian authors, so I submitted my manuscript and everything, and boom. I was stunned when I learned I was one of the winners.”

The self-published book, which is intended for ages three to eight, is about a family of cairn terriers coping with the pandemic and aims to deliver its message in a “non-frightening” way.

A couple of schools within the Wolf Creek Public Schools district has picked up the book for their libraries, which makes Orme particularly proud, she said.

Orme wrote the story and a friend of hers who lives in Texas, DeAnne DiCesare Edlund, did the illustrations. The duo has already teamed up to publish a second book, Sand Up My Nose and Between My Toes.

“We figured we weren’t going to do another COVID book – we had been there and done that. We made something that was just a fun thing,” Orme said.

“It’s got the same characters in it and it’s just about a fun family day, where they go to the beach and there are a bunch of fun adventures going on.”

Orme, who is currently working at a local seniors lodge, is now putting the “final touches” on her third book, which is about volunteering. She expects it to be out within the next month.

“Writing is a new passion of mine. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, but up until recently I had never pursued it. Now that I’ve dipped my toes in the pool, away we go.”

Both the award-winning We Need More Toilet Paper and her latest book, Sand Up My Nose and Between My Toes, are available in digital format or paperback on Amazon.ca.



