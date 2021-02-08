‘We Need More Toilet Paper’ author Christine Orme with two of her cairn terriers, Ripley and PJ. Contributed photo

‘We Need More Toilet Paper’ author Christine Orme with two of her cairn terriers, Ripley and PJ. Contributed photo

Central Alberta author recognized by Canada Book Awards

The self-published book is intended for ages three to eight

A Ponoka author has received an award for a book she wrote last year.

Christine Orme wrote We Need More Toilet Paper to create a story that can explain how children can remain safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, she learned her work was one of the winners at the Canada Book Awards, which is a program that recognizes and promotes the work of Canadian authors.

“I found out about (the Canada Book Awards) when I saw a lady had posted about it on Facebook – her book was going through the program,” Orme said.

“I Googled it and figured, ‘What the heck?’ It was free to enter and it was for Canadian authors, so I submitted my manuscript and everything, and boom. I was stunned when I learned I was one of the winners.”

READ MORE: Ponoka woman writes children’s book about being safe during pandemic

The self-published book, which is intended for ages three to eight, is about a family of cairn terriers coping with the pandemic and aims to deliver its message in a “non-frightening” way.

A couple of schools within the Wolf Creek Public Schools district has picked up the book for their libraries, which makes Orme particularly proud, she said.

Orme wrote the story and a friend of hers who lives in Texas, DeAnne DiCesare Edlund, did the illustrations. The duo has already teamed up to publish a second book, Sand Up My Nose and Between My Toes.

“We figured we weren’t going to do another COVID book – we had been there and done that. We made something that was just a fun thing,” Orme said.

“It’s got the same characters in it and it’s just about a fun family day, where they go to the beach and there are a bunch of fun adventures going on.”

Orme, who is currently working at a local seniors lodge, is now putting the “final touches” on her third book, which is about volunteering. She expects it to be out within the next month.

“Writing is a new passion of mine. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, but up until recently I had never pursued it. Now that I’ve dipped my toes in the pool, away we go.”

Both the award-winning We Need More Toilet Paper and her latest book, Sand Up My Nose and Between My Toes, are available in digital format or paperback on Amazon.ca.


