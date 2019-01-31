Black Press File Photo

Central Alberta bracing for massive snowstorm

30 cm of snow expected to accumulate by Sunday

Winter storm and snowfall alerts are expected to bring 15 to 30 centimeters of snow through the weekend.

Beginning today, heavy snow is expected across Alberta that will continue until Sunday, bringing with it poor driving conditions and low visibility on highways.

Drivers should consider postponing non-essential travel.

Know before you go – check 511 Alberta for the latest real time road conditions.

Additional information:

  • Posted speed limits are the maximum intended for ideal summer conditions.
  • Posted speed limits are the maximum intended for ideal summer conditions.
  • Snow can accumulate quickly and visibility will be reduced.
  • Drivers are encouraged to have winter or all-weather tires on their vehicles.
  • Drivers are reminded to activate headlights so that tail lights are visible to other drivers following behind.
  • Maintain a safe distance between vehicles.
  • All vehicles should have a winter emergency kit during the winter months.
  • Please give snowplows room to work – stay back at least 10 metres to prevent collisions.

-Submitted by the Province of Alberta





