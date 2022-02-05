Central Alberta convoy joins protest in Edmonton

A convoy of protestors from across Central Alberta travelled to Edmonton on Saturday to protest COVID-19 mandates in the province. Large groups gathered in Wetaskiwin and Ponoka, as well as several other Central Alberta cities. (Photo by Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer)

A convoy fighting against public health measures in Alberta made its way up Highway 2 throughout the morning Saturday, to participate in a large protest in Edmonton.

The slow roll convoy travelled up the highway, from as far as Calgary and was joined by drivers in Olds, Penhold, Ponoka and Wetaskiwin, before arriving in Edmonton for a planned protest around noon.

The convoy was part of a larger protest in the fight against COVID-19 mandates that took place country-wide in major cities, including protests in Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto and Quebec.

Premier Jason Kenney supported the Alberta group’s right to protest but said they need to respect the rule of law.

“To those involved: by all means, send your message through peaceful, lawful protest. But disrupting the lives of your fellow Albertans & creating illegal, dangerous road hazards is totally unacceptable,” he tweeted Saturday afternoon.

“In a democracy, we always have strong disagreements, but we must resolve them within the rule of law.

Police are responsible for ensuring public safety & lawful conduct on our roads. They can issue stiff penalties, e.g. under AB Infrastructure Defence Act, to those blocking roads.”

Anthony Froese, who organized the Ponoka rally said Saturday that the group won’t stop until all mandates are lifted. He travelled with a group of about 400 cars, including 50 semi-trucks to Edmonton for the protest and feels like the group is making a difference.

“It’s amazing down here. It’s loud and we’re going to get the job done. Because we’re not stopping,” said Froese, who led the group into Edmonton.

“We will win and we’re not going to stop until this is over. Until all mandates are lifted and we get our freedom back. We’re tired of having our freedoms taken away.”

Froese added he spoke with a representative from MLA Ron Orr’s office and expressed his opinions on the mandates.

He explained their group plans to keep returning to Edmonton every Saturday until the mandates are lifted.

“We’re doing it again Saturday,” Froese said emphatically.

“If nothing changes this week, we do it again Saturday. We’re going to keep doing it until things change… we’re not stopping until all the mandates are lifted. Whether that’s next week or the week after or the end of the month, we convoy until then. We’re going to keep going.”